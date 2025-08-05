The Las Vegas Raiders could look a lot different when the 2025 NFL season kicks off next month. Las Vegas made plenty of big changes this offseason, including adding Pete Carroll at head coach and trading for Geno Smith. Now the Raiders are as confident as ever headed into the new season.

Raiders QB Geno Smith dropped a bold statement during NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Live on Monday. He believes that the Raiders may surprise some teams during the 2025 NFL season.

“I'm always the guy that I believe the game gets settled between the white lines on game day,” Smith said. “But from my vantage point, we've got a really, really good team. I don't know if we'll shock anyone inside of this building, but maybe shock some outsiders. But it's good, like let them sleep. I don't want them to see us coming. We're just working in the shadows right now, getting our game right, and when it's time to go in those bright lights, I think we'll be ready.”

Smith will naturally play a big role in how much success the Raiders have this fall. He is a much better quarterback than the Raiders have had over the past few seasons.

If Smith can play at the same level he did in Seattle, the Raiders could suddenly be a frisky team in the AFC West.

Ashton Jeanty surprising Raiders coaches with pass protection skills

Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty should also have a big impact for the Raiders in 2025.

The Raiders picked Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It is no secret that Jeanty is an electric runner, but he wowing coaches at Raiders training camp with his pass protection abilities.

“What’s been a little surprising to coaches is how quickly he’s adjusted in the passing game,” Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said. “Pass pro can prevent young players at that position from getting on the field early in their careers. And it’s something that Ashton Jeanty, as a college player, like a lot of great backs, didn’t do a ton of in college, but he’s taken to it right away.”

It is rare to see a running back adjust to pass blocking so quickly during training camp.

The depth at running back behind Jeanty is veteran Raheem Mostert and returning players Sincere McCormick and Zamir White.

If Jeanty continues to excel in the passing game, he could achieve workhorse status with the Raiders and play all three downs during his rookie season.

