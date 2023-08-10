Real Madrid has been dealt a severe blow as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during training, reported by goal.com. The club has confirmed the devastating news, revealing that the injury requires surgical intervention and could potentially keep Courtois sidelined for the entirety of the upcoming season.

The Belgian goalkeeper was seen leaving the training session in a visibly emotional state, hinting at the gravity of the situation. The ACL injury is known for its lengthy recovery period, often spanning several months. This unfortunate incident leaves Real Madrid with a significant goalkeeping crisis just days before the start of the 2023-24 Liga campaign.

With Courtois out of action, Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti will have to rely on Andriy Lunin as the only available goalkeeper. However, the 24-year-old Ukrainian has limited experience at the highest level, which has prompted speculation that Real Madrid might need to dip into the transfer market to secure a replacement goalkeeper.

Real Madrid's official statement regarding Courtois' injury conveyed the seriousness of the situation, stating that he has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and is scheduled for surgery in the coming days. This development has cast a shadow over the club's preparations for the new season and could prompt last-minute adjustments to their plans.

Thibaut Courtois, a former Chelsea player, has been an instrumental figure for Real Madrid since his arrival. His absence will undoubtedly be felt on the field, and the club faces the daunting task of finding a suitable replacement to fill his shoes and maintain their competitiveness in the league. Real Madrid's immediate focus will be on ensuring Courtois receives the necessary medical attention and begins the rehabilitation process, while also exploring potential options to bolster their goalkeeping department.