With the Dallas Cowboys signing tight end Jake Ferguson to a $52 million contract, it shows the confidence the team has in the player to bounce back after a disappointing year. While some fans may have wanted to see the Cowboys sign Micah Parsons to a contract extension after a long dispute, it was no doubt a goal to lock down Ferguson as head coach Brian Schottenheimer speaks on the tight end.

Last season, Ferguson would record 494 yards on 58 catches with zero touchdowns in 14 games. Schottenheimer would say Sunday, after the news was announced by the contract, that he is a “really good player” and a “great leader,” while also discussing his season last year, according to Jon Machota.

“He’s a great leader, he’s lighter (this season), he’s moving around really, really well,” Schottenheimer said. “I think last year, you look at the first game against Cleveland, and he gets his knee pretty banged up. And then he’s got a concussion mid-season at some point. That’s so uncharacteristic of (Ferguson).”

“(He’s) a really, really good player in this league,” Schottenheimer continued. “He has always been, he’s one of those guys that, as a young player, second-year player, there was leadership, he’s an enforcer, he’s a guy that plays the game the right way, he plays the game on the edge.”

Cowboys' Jake Ferguson had a “fluke” season last year

With Ferguson working out his flaws in the Cowboys' training camp, he looks to get back to the season he had in 2023 and be a key offensive weapon next to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and new acquisition George Pickens. In 2023, Ferguson would have 761 yards to go along with five touchdowns on 71 receptions, with Schottenheimer believing he can get back to that level.

“I have zero doubts in my mind that his production will get back to where it was the year before,” Schottenheimer said. “I think last year was just kind of one of those years that you look back on your career and it was more of a fluke than anything.”

It wouldn't be the first time Schottenheimer expressed his confidence in Ferguson, saying last month that his season in 2024 was a “fluke,” according to NFL.com.

“I think last year was a fluke [for Ferguson],” Schottenheimer said. “He definitely dealt with some stuff that was hard for him. Jake's always motivated. Jake is one of those tone setters who just plays the right way. But the look in his eyes and the way his body looks, in terms of physique, and the way he's moving has been noticeably different in a good way.”

At any rate, Ferguson and Dallas look to improve after finishing 7-10, putting them third in the NFC East as they start the upcoming season on Thursday, Sept. 4, against the Philadelphia Eagles.