Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio has expressed his unwavering commitment to the club, stating that his priority has always been to extend his contract and remain at the Santiago Bernabeu, as reported by Fabrizo Romano. Despite attracting interest from clubs in England and Italy, Asensio hopes to continue his journey with the Spanish giants.

Negotiations regarding a new deal for Asensio are currently in progress, indicating that both parties are actively working towards a resolution. While an agreement has not been reached as of now, discussions are set to continue with the aim of securing the player’s future at Real Madrid.

Asensio’s dedication to Real Madrid is evident, as he aims to extend his stay and contribute to the club’s ongoing success. The 27-year-old winger has been an integral part of the team since joining in 2014 and has showcased his talent and versatility on numerous occasions.

The news of Asensio’s potential contract extension will be welcomed by Real Madrid fans, who hold the Spanish international in high regard. His ability to score crucial goals and provide key assists has endeared him to the supporters and solidified his position as an important figure within the squad.

Although interest from English and Italian clubs has emerged, Asensio remains committed to Real Madrid and is focused on continuing his development within the club’s framework. His desire to stay demonstrates his belief in the project and his aspirations to achieve further success with the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid will undoubtedly continue their efforts to secure Asensio’s long-term future, recognizing his immense potential and the value he brings to the team. As negotiations progress, fans will eagerly await further updates on the contract talks, hopeful that Asensio will remain a key component of the Real Madrid squad for years to come.