Real Sociedad and Real Madrid meet in Spain! Catch the La Liga odds series here, featuring our Real Sociedad-Real Madrid prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Real Sociedad is fresh from an 0-2 win against Osasuna, and so they will aim to secure another win to preserve their three-game unbeaten run. A win for Sociedad will tie them with put them in 61 points in the La Liga table, maintaining their top-four placement.

Real Madrid will be aiming to get its second win in a row. With a 4-2 defeat against Girona in its penultimate game in April, Real Madrid is looking to make another win to inch close to Barcelona, who is 11 points ahead of them in the league table.

Here are the Real Sociedad-Real Madrid soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Real Sociedad-Real Madrid Odds

Real Sociedad: +165

Real Madrid: +155

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: -104

Under 2.5 Goals: -118

How to Watch Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid

TV: ESPN Deportes

Stream: Bet 365, DirecTV Stream, ESPN+, fuboTV,

Time: 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT

Why Real Sociedad Can Beat Real Madrid

Real Sociedad enters this match off the back of a 2-0 win against Osasuna. Real Soc got 12 total shots with seven on target during that match. Real Sociedad got an early advantage when Sergio Herrera committed an own goal. Takefusa Kubo delivered a 90th-minute goal with an assist from Mikel Merino.

Before that win, Real Sociedad secured a draw with Real Betis, lost to Athletic Club and Villarreal, and got wins over Rayo Vallecano, Getafe, and Elche. At one point this season, Real Soc got an impressive 10-game stretch of nine wins and one draw, which saw Real Sociedad notch wins against Sevilla, Osasuna, Almeria, Athletic Club, and Rayo Vallecano. These victories propelled Real Sociedad into its current fourth-spot placement in the La Liga table with 58 points.

Imanol Alguacil Barrenetxea’s side hopes to snatch the three points here to make them potential candidates in the La Liga silverware. The White and Blues’ last top-four finish was in 2012-13. Although the season is a long way to go, getting the upper four spots might book them a spot in the Champions League as long as they keep their playstyles. They currently are ahead of Villareal, Real Betis, and Athletic Club.

Real Sociedad now has a shortened injury list, which includes the likes of Umar Sadiq and Martin Merquelanz. Diego Rico is doubtful going into this game. Alexander Sorloth, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Takefusa Kubo are expected to spearhead the charge for Real Sociedad. If they manage top up their 11% conversion rate and 55.4% ball possession, this will be a fun game to watch.

It looks as if Txuri-urdin look set to employ a 4-2-3-1 system in the match featuring Alex Remiro, Aritz Elustondo, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Aihen Munoz, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Takefusa Kubo, Mikel Oyarzabal, David Silva, and Alexander Soerloth.

Why Real Madrid Can Beat Real Sociedad

After suffering a 4-2 surprise loss to Girona, Madrid made an impressive win against Almeria with the same scoreline. Karim Benzema recorded a hat trick within 42 minutes while Rodrygo scored shortly after the second-half whistle was blown. Real Madrid had 68% ball possession, including eight shots on target and seven corner kicks during that match.

Los Blancos hold an impressive five wins and two draws in its last 10 games in La Liga. They hope to continue this streak against Real Sociedad, whom they defeated 13 times in the last 20 matchups. Their first face-off this year ended in a goalless draw.

Real Madrid has been suffering from injury depletion due to some squad members nursing their own injuries and illnesses. For this matchup, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, and Luka Modric are out. Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga will watch the game from the sidelines as they serve their suspensions.

Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, and Karim Benzema are primed to lead the Meringues’ attack. If Tchouameni will suit up in this game, he will be partnered with Dani Ceballos and Federico Valverde in the midfield. Real Madrid has smashed 69 goals across 32 matches this season, and with a 12% conversion rate and 60.5% ball possession, they might be able to keep this number up.

The Los Blancos will likely begin the game with a 4-3-3 system by sending out Thibaut Courtois, Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Ruediger, Nacho Fernandez, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Daniel Ceballos, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, and Rodrygo.

Final Real Sociedad-Real Madrid Prediction & Pick

Real Soc will definitely make this game interesting in their home ground. With a slightly reduced Real Madrid squad, they might be able to sneak a win with a tiny advantage on goals.

Final Real Sociedad-Real Madrid Prediction & Pick: Real Sociedad (+165), Over 2.5 goals (-104)