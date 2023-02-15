It is no secret that Chris Sale has dealt with injury trouble over the past few years. It’s something that has held him and the Boston Red Sox back. Sale, who’s aiming to rebound in 2023, issued an exciting two-word health update as the Red Sox Spring Training gets underway, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne.

“Full go,” Sale said in reference to his status for Spring Training. “I say that with confidence and with pride. I took a long time to get here. It took a lot of work not only by myself but a lot of people around me, and I’m just very appreciative of them and the opportunity I have.”

Now the goal for Chris Sale will be to stay healthy, something he hasn’t been able to do since 2019. He pitched 25 games for Boston during the 2019 campaign, however, he’s pitched in a total of 11 regular season games since.

The Red Sox expected Sale to be ready to go this spring. But hearing Sale make a strong statement like “full go” will excite the fanbase. There’s plenty of uncertainty surrounding Boston this season. The Red Sox are predicted by many around the MLB world to be a fringe Wild Card contender at best.

If Chris Sale can manage to stay healthy and perform at an All-Star caliber level, Boston may find themselves in a position to make a playoff run. But the harsh reality is that leaning on the health of Sale is a risky proposition. Nevertheless, this is a promising update for the Sox without question.