Published November 30, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Clippers entered Tuesday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers extremely shorthanded. They were without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Luke Kennard and John Wall. Late in the first half of a back and forth game, Clippers point guard Reggie Jackson came crashing to the ground and hit the back of his head very hard.

Jackson went up for a layup and contorted his body to avoid the contact. But instead, he appeared to lose his balance in the air, landing hard on his tail bone. But then his head came crashing down with the sound being picked up by the microphones.

Reggie Jackson landed awkwardly on this shot. He was able to get up and walk to the Clippers bench 🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/PMMgsNcwwX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 30, 2022

He lay on the ground almost motionless for a couple minutes. After a Clippers timeout, he was helped to the bench. Jackson sat there looking lifeless for a few more minutes before the buzzer sounded for halftime. It was a scary moment for the Clippers’ veteran guard.

Surprisingly, Reggie Jackson returned to the court in the second half. It appears he avoided a major injury or concussion. The Clippers however came out in the second half very flat. The Blazers went on a huge run and build a 18-point third quarter lead. Los Angeles could ill afford to lose Jackson.

They are already one of the most banged up teams in the league. Despite the injuries, the Clippers entered Tuesday’s contest 12-9 and in the thick of the playoff race in the Western Conference. Leonard has barely played this year and George has been in and out of the lineup. While they are on the shelf, Jackson is expected to be the playmaker.