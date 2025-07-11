Winning an NBA championship is one of the most difficult things to do. In fact, even a great team isn't always enough to win it all. Here is a look at the 10 greatest teams to lose in the NBA Finals.

Check out the gallery.

10. 2012-13 San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs players (from left to right) Kawhi Leonard, and Tony Parker, and Tim Duncan, and Manu Ginobili (20) watch on the bench against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game one of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center.
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Reinforced by the team's iconic big three of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili, it looked like the San Antonio Spurs had the tools to deny the Miami Heat's Big Three. Thanks to their trademark off-ball movement coupled with the fine play of its stars, the Spurs certainly gave the Heat a run for their money in the NBA Finals. If it weren't for Ray Allen's clutch three-ball in Game 6, San Antonio was within striking distance in securing the 2013 NBA title.

9. 2009-10 Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics players Paul Pierce (34) , Rajon Rondo (9) , Kevin Garnett (5) and Ray Allen (20) await the start of overtime against the New York Knicks at TD Garden.
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The 2009-10 Boston Celtics looked ready to claim their second NBA title since putting together their big three of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen. And with a Finals rematch against Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers, re-asserting their mastery was all they needed to do. Although they came close, an injury to Kendrick Perkins reduced the Celtics' rebounding presence, paving the way for the Purple and Gold to take Game 7, a clash that saw both teams lay it all out on the floor.

8. 2016-17 Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) and forward LeBron James (23) during the second quarter in game four of the 2017 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena.
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After winning the 2016 NBA title in miraculous fashion, the Cleveland Cavaliers faced an upgraded Golden State Warriors, who added Kevin Durant during the summer in their rematch. Although Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry proved to be too much, the Cavs didn't go down without a fight. In fact, James even averaged a triple-double in the Finals, putting up 33.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 10.0 assists per game.

7. 2003-04 Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal (34) talks to guard Kobe Bryant (8) during a time-out against the Indiana Pacers during the 2000 NBA Finals at Canseco Fieldhouse.
USA TODAY Sports

Two years after securing a three-peat, it looked like the 2003-04 Los Angeles Lakers were ready to return to championship ways, especially after getting the services of eventual Hall of Famers Karl Malone and Gary Payton. In true Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal fashion, the Lakers blasted the entire NBA field until they met the Detroit Pistons at the Finals. Led by Chauncey Billups and Ben Wallace, the Pistons blitzed the Lakers with their suffocating defense.

6. 1973-74 Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks guard Oscar Robertson (1) and center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33).
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network.

The Milwaukee Bucks were quite dominant when they had Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson to lead the team. But surprisingly, the team only managed one championship out of this duo in 1971. Three seasons later, the Bucks came close but were thwarted by a hungry Boston Celtics team. The Finals defeat sent Robertson to retirement and Abdul-Jabbar to Los Angeles.

5. 2010-11 Miami Heat

Miami Heat players Chris Bosh (1) and LeBron James (6) and Dwyane Wade (3) during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. The Bulls won 93-89.
Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Article Continues Below

LeBron James shocked the NBA world with The Decision during 2011 free agency. And with the Heat making it to the 2011 NBA Finals, it looked like James and the Heat would surely become champions. But despite their sufficient star power, it was Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks who pulled the rug thanks to their zone defense and hot shooting that neutralized the Heat's Big Three in six games.

4. 1997-98 Utah Jazz

A general view of Vivint Arena and the statues of former Utah Jazz all-stars Karl Malone (left) and John Stockton (right) prior to game five in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs between the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers.
Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

For the second straight year, Karl Malone and John Stockton carried the Utah Jazz back to the NBA Finals. Pitted against the Chicago Bulls once again, it looked like the Jazz were out to get some revenge. Unfortunately, Utah had to witness a motivated Michael Jordan, who played his best basketball for the last time, capped off by an iconic game-winning basket in Game 6 to clinch the three-peat.

3. 2018-19 Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30), forward Kevin Durant (35), forward Draymond Green (23), and guard Klay Thompson (11) pose with their All-Star jerseys before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Oracle Arena.
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

While the Bulls successfully claimed a three-peat, the 2018-19 Golden State Warriors had similar desires. After the arrival of Kevin Durant, the Warriors won back-to-back NBA titles and looked like the next team to seal a three-peat. However, with major injuries to Durant and Klay Thompson, the Warriors were handicapped on offense. This paved the way for the underdog Toronto Raptors team, led by a disgruntled Kawhi Leonard, to capitalize and to win the NBA Finals in six games.

2. 1984-85 Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics guard Larry Bird (33) in action against the Portland Trailblazers at Memorial Coliseum.
USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics were an Eastern Conference powerhouse in the '80s, especially with the dominance of Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish. In fact, they were quite close to getting a three-peat if it weren't for their hiccup at the 1985 NBA Finals. Thanks to the fine play of Magic Johnson, James Worthy, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the Lakers trio connived to finish the NBA Finals in six games.

1. 2015-16 Golden State Warriors 

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and guard Klay Thompson (11) speaks to the media during a press conference after game four of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. The Warriors won 108-97.
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

There have only been two teams throughout NBA history that finished with at least 70 wins in a single season. The second were the 2015-16 Warriors, who had a record-breaking 73 wins. With Stephen Curry and the Warriors losing only nine games in the regular season, followed by a mastery of the Western Conference in the playoffs, it looked like the Dubs were on their way to waltz towards a repeat.

However, LeBron James and the Cavaliers mounted a historic comeback like no other. The Cavs climbed back into the series out of a 3-1 series hole, becoming the first NBA Finals team to do so.

More NBA News
In the background is Bruce Brown (Nuggets gear), Myles Turner (photoshopped in Bucks jersey), and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (photoshopped in Hawks jersey). In front of them is each of their respective teams logos (Nuggets, Bucks, Hawks) and an arrow pointing from the logo to the players in the front row, which are Chris Paul photoshopped in Nuggets jersey, Delon Wright photoshopped in Bucks jersey, and Amir Coffey photoshopped in Hawks jersey. Make sure each of the photoshops has the respective players jersey number.
One free agent each NBA team must sign after first wave of free agencyBailey Bassett ·
Los Angeles Clippers forwards Paul George (13) and Kawhi Leonard (2) box out San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half at Frost Bank Center.
10 greatest NBA scorers to never drop 50 points, rankedSpencer See ·
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy to fans in the company of his wife Ayahna (left) and guard Fred VanVleet (right) during a parade through downtown Toronto to celebrate their NBA title.
10 NBA teams that won a championship with the most undrafted playersSpencer See ·
NBA on TNT analyst Reggie Miller (left) and Kevin Harlan during the game between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena.
NBA news: Amazon Prime Video adds legendary TNT broadcaster to coverageJulian Ojeda ·
image thumbnail
NBA rumors: Brian Windhorst claims ‘5 or 6 teams’ ready to strike after Giannis commentsZachary Weinberger ·
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) holds up the NBA Finals Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after his team defeated the Indiana Pacers in game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
10 NBA teams that won a championship with the fewest All-StarsSpencer See ·