Winning an NBA championship is one of the most difficult things to do. In fact, even a great team isn't always enough to win it all. Here is a look at the 10 greatest teams to lose in the NBA Finals.

10. 2012-13 San Antonio Spurs

Reinforced by the team's iconic big three of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili, it looked like the San Antonio Spurs had the tools to deny the Miami Heat's Big Three. Thanks to their trademark off-ball movement coupled with the fine play of its stars, the Spurs certainly gave the Heat a run for their money in the NBA Finals. If it weren't for Ray Allen's clutch three-ball in Game 6, San Antonio was within striking distance in securing the 2013 NBA title.

9. 2009-10 Boston Celtics

The 2009-10 Boston Celtics looked ready to claim their second NBA title since putting together their big three of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen. And with a Finals rematch against Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers, re-asserting their mastery was all they needed to do. Although they came close, an injury to Kendrick Perkins reduced the Celtics' rebounding presence, paving the way for the Purple and Gold to take Game 7, a clash that saw both teams lay it all out on the floor.

8. 2016-17 Cleveland Cavaliers

After winning the 2016 NBA title in miraculous fashion, the Cleveland Cavaliers faced an upgraded Golden State Warriors, who added Kevin Durant during the summer in their rematch. Although Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry proved to be too much, the Cavs didn't go down without a fight. In fact, James even averaged a triple-double in the Finals, putting up 33.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 10.0 assists per game.

7. 2003-04 Los Angeles Lakers

Two years after securing a three-peat, it looked like the 2003-04 Los Angeles Lakers were ready to return to championship ways, especially after getting the services of eventual Hall of Famers Karl Malone and Gary Payton. In true Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal fashion, the Lakers blasted the entire NBA field until they met the Detroit Pistons at the Finals. Led by Chauncey Billups and Ben Wallace, the Pistons blitzed the Lakers with their suffocating defense.

6. 1973-74 Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks were quite dominant when they had Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson to lead the team. But surprisingly, the team only managed one championship out of this duo in 1971. Three seasons later, the Bucks came close but were thwarted by a hungry Boston Celtics team. The Finals defeat sent Robertson to retirement and Abdul-Jabbar to Los Angeles.

5. 2010-11 Miami Heat

LeBron James shocked the NBA world with The Decision during 2011 free agency. And with the Heat making it to the 2011 NBA Finals, it looked like James and the Heat would surely become champions. But despite their sufficient star power, it was Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks who pulled the rug thanks to their zone defense and hot shooting that neutralized the Heat's Big Three in six games.

4. 1997-98 Utah Jazz

For the second straight year, Karl Malone and John Stockton carried the Utah Jazz back to the NBA Finals. Pitted against the Chicago Bulls once again, it looked like the Jazz were out to get some revenge. Unfortunately, Utah had to witness a motivated Michael Jordan, who played his best basketball for the last time, capped off by an iconic game-winning basket in Game 6 to clinch the three-peat.

3. 2018-19 Golden State Warriors

While the Bulls successfully claimed a three-peat, the 2018-19 Golden State Warriors had similar desires. After the arrival of Kevin Durant, the Warriors won back-to-back NBA titles and looked like the next team to seal a three-peat. However, with major injuries to Durant and Klay Thompson, the Warriors were handicapped on offense. This paved the way for the underdog Toronto Raptors team, led by a disgruntled Kawhi Leonard, to capitalize and to win the NBA Finals in six games.

2. 1984-85 Boston Celtics

The Celtics were an Eastern Conference powerhouse in the '80s, especially with the dominance of Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish. In fact, they were quite close to getting a three-peat if it weren't for their hiccup at the 1985 NBA Finals. Thanks to the fine play of Magic Johnson, James Worthy, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the Lakers trio connived to finish the NBA Finals in six games.

1. 2015-16 Golden State Warriors

There have only been two teams throughout NBA history that finished with at least 70 wins in a single season. The second were the 2015-16 Warriors, who had a record-breaking 73 wins. With Stephen Curry and the Warriors losing only nine games in the regular season, followed by a mastery of the Western Conference in the playoffs, it looked like the Dubs were on their way to waltz towards a repeat.

However, LeBron James and the Cavaliers mounted a historic comeback like no other. The Cavs climbed back into the series out of a 3-1 series hole, becoming the first NBA Finals team to do so.