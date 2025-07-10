Between the 2025 NBA Draft, free agency, and the trade market, the NBA offseason has already been busy. More moves are still to be made, but most of the big-name players have already found new homes or re-signed with their teams.

Because of this, it can already be nearly concluded which teams had good offseasons and which teams struggled building up their respective rosters. Even so, there is still time to sign more players, so here is one player still on the open market after the first wave of free agency that each NBA team should sign.

Boston Celtics

Free-agent target: Thomas Bryant

Thomas Bryant has now played in the NBA Finals twice over a three-year span. He played a minimal role for the Denver Nuggets during their 2023 championship, but he saw legitimate rotation minutes for the Indiana Pacers this past season.

The Boston Celtics have been shedding salary much more than adding players this offseason. Their financial status was a mess coming into the offseason, which has forced them to trade Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. They also lost Luke Kornet and will likely let Al Horford walk in free agency.

The latter three of those players' departures have led to a thin center rotation. There isn't much talent left on the open market at the five spot, but Bryant clearly knows how to contribute to winning basketball, and the Celtics still want to contend for years to come.

Brooklyn Nets

Free-agent target: Cam Thomas

The Brooklyn Nets came into the offseason as the only team with cap space. Despite that, they didn't make any splashy free-agent signings. Instead, they traded for Michael Porter Jr. and drafted five players in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

The team still has cap space, so they are one of the few teams that could realistically pursue one of the bigger names on the open market, such as Josh Giddey, Quentin Grimes, or Jonathan Kuminga. Most realistically, though, they should bring back Cam Thomas.

Most of the Nets' draftees are best known for their playmaking, so having a bona fide scorer like Thomas around makes sense. Thomas averaged 24 points per game last season before going down with an injury.

New York Knicks

Free-agent target: Russell Westbrook

Recent reports have suggested that the New York Knicks signing Russell Westbrook has become unlikely, but they did reportedly have interest at one point, and signing the future Hall of Famer could still make sense. The all-time great point guard isn't the caliber of player he was during his MVP days, but he did have a resurgence of a season with the Denver Nuggets.

The Brodie is still a freak athlete who can get downhill and a great playmaker who can still stuff the stat sheet. The Knicks have long lacked depth. They took a step in the right direction by signing Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, but Westbrook could be the missing piece. He displays the gritty style of play and resilient attitude that the Knicks' roster exudes.

Philadelphia 76ers

Free-agent target: Quentin Grimes

Quentin Grimes is the best player left on the open market. He was a 3-and-D role player for most of his career until he burst onto the scene after being traded to Philadelphia last season. With the 76ers, Grimes averaged 21.9 points per game and showed off more creation ability than anybody knew he had. Philadelphia had a disappointing season, but Grimes was a bright spot, and they need to bring him back.

Toronto Raptors

Free-agent target: Landry Shamet

Landry Shamet is the poster boy of a journeyman. He seems to have to wait until deep in the offseason every year before he signs with a new team, and then he plays a decent role during the season every time. Shamet could be playing for his seventh team next season, and the Toronto Raptors seem like a good landing spot.

The Raptors have plenty of length and defense. What they need is more shooting, and Shamet is a career .385 shooter from beyond the arc.

Chicago Bulls

Free-agent target: Josh Giddey

Thomas and Grimes were already mentioned as restricted free agents who are among the best players left on the open market that seem destined to end up back with their previous employer. Josh Giddey is in the same boat. The 6-foot-8 guard stuffs that stat sheet.

He averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game in his first year with the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls got rid of their other jumbo facilitator when they traded Lonzo Ball, so it seems very likely that Giddey will be back in Chicago sooner rather than later.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Free-agent target: Chris Boucher

Evan Mobley has developed into one of the best near 7-footers in the NBA at swatting shots and launching 3-pointers. While not the talent of Mobley, Chris Boucher is a similarly lanky player who has a somewhat comparable playing style. He would be a perfect player to back up the USC product.

Detroit Pistons

Free-agent target: Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons' career has taken a turn for the worse over the last few years. The former No. 1 overall pick got off to a promising start in his career. He is an elite defender and a great playmaker. Injuries and a lack of a jump shot have derailed his career, though, and he landed with the Los Angeles Clippers after being bought out last year.

Simmons played backup center last year after spending his early days as a point guard, but that just means there are options for whichever team next gives him a shot. The jumper may never come around, but he is still elite at multiple aspects of basketball and has three All-Star appearances to his name already at just age 28.

In Detroit, Simmons could return to his old role of playing the point guard. The Pistons have a jumbo guard in the starting lineup in Cade Cunningham, and Simmons is even taller than his fellow former No. 1 pick. The Pistons replaced Tim Hardaway Jr. and Malik Beasley with Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson. They have yet to replace Dennis Schroder.

Indiana Pacers

Free-agent target: Delano Banton

The Indiana Pacers went from one win away from winning the NBA Finals to potentially past their contention window really quickly. Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the championship series, and Myles Turner bolted in free agency.

Delano Banton won't replace either of those two players, but he can help bear the burden left by Haliburton's injury. Like Haliburton, Banton can handle the ball and create for his teammates while providing positional mismatches.

Milwaukee Bucks

Free-agent target: Delon Wright

After waiving Damian Lillard to create room to sign Myles Turner, the Milwaukee Bucks need more options to fill in at the backcourt spots. There isn't much special about Delon Wright's game, and he only averaged 3.1 points per game last year.

He is a reliable veteran who does the dirty work, though. The Bucks got worse after parting with Jrue Holiday, an elite defensive guard. Wright isn't the defender that Holiday was, but he is no slouch on the less glamorous end of the court, either.

Atlanta Hawks

Free-agent target: Amir Coffey

The Atlanta Hawks have finally started to surround Trae Young with players who fit well around him. The team has brought in Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard this offseason. If they were to add another player, it would be smart to add another 3-and-D player. Amir Coffey plays that role well, and it is a surprise that he is still on the open market.

Charlotte Hornets

Free-agent target: Thomas Bryant

The Hornets are another center-needy team that could use the championship experience of Thomas Bryant. The team's offseason moves proved that they are ready to take the next step forward, but they don't have much depth inside after trading Mark Williams and Jusuf Nurkic.

Mason Plumlee and Moussa Diabate are the only centers on the roster. Unless they bring in someone like Bryant, they might be playing a lot of small ball next season.

Miami Heat

Free-agent target: Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal has yet to officially become a free agent, but the inevitability of a buyout warrants him qualifying for this list. The former All-Star had a rough season with the Phoenix Suns, but a change of scenery could help him return to his old ways.

The Miami Heat have often been linked to the shooting guard, who has multiple 30-plus-point-per-game seasons to his name. The Heat were unwilling to trade for him and his horrific contract, and Beal refused to void his no-trade clause. If/when he becomes a free agent, though, he makes a lot of sense in Miami.

Orlando Magic

Free-agent target: Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard has officially cleared waivers and is now a free agent. It is unclear if the all-time great point guard will sign right away or if he will wait until next offseason to sign with a team. Lillard is likely out for the year with an Achilles injury, so he won't be helping a team out until the 2026-27 season.

If Lillard were to sign this offseason, then he should go to a team that won't need his services this year but one that could really benefit from his presence next year.

The Magic have prioritized bringing in shooting after being dead last in 3-point shooting last season. This was evidenced by the trade for Desmond Bane and the draft selection of Jase Richardson. The team also signed Tyus Jones to a one-year contract.

Lillard is one of the best shooters in NBA history and could be the piece that gets Orlando over the hump if they don't make a deep postseason run this year. They also don't need him to play this year because of the signing of Jones.

Washington Wizards

Free-agent target: Malik Beasley

Teams around the league will likely wait to sign Malik Beasley until the investigation surrounding his potential involvement in gambling on the NBA is cleared up. As of now, Beasley is at risk of being banned from the league. If his name is cleared, though, Beasley would be a great fit on just about any team.

He is one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA and helped the Pistons improve drastically last season. He could help the Washington Wizards out in a similar fashion. The Wizards were one of the worst teams in the NBA last year, and they are both young and lack jump shooters. Beasley's shooting could open things up for the rest of the youngsters.

Denver Nuggets

Free-agent target: Chris Paul

The Denver Nuggets have undergone a major makeover this offseason. They traded Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson and Dario Saric for Jonas Valanciunas. They also signed Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr., the former of whom helped them win the championship in 2023.

The team doesn't seem to have any desire to bring Russell Westbrook back, but they still have somewhat of a need at backup point guard unless they feel comfortable giving Jalen Pickett extended minutes.

Chris Paul has started most of his career, but he could be interested in chasing a ring before he retires. There would be a lot of playmaking and basketball IQ to go around in Denver between Paul and Nikola Jokic.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Free-agent target: Cody Martin

The Minnesota Timberwolves, who have made back-to-back Western Conference Finals, did well to retain Naz Reid and Julius Randle. They didn't have the funds to keep Nickeil Alexander-Walker as well, though.

Cody Martin could be a decent replacement option. After all, they have nearly identical frames. His 3-pointer isn't as reliable as Alexander-Walker's, but Martin can play defense and effectively slash.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Article Continues Below

Free-agent target: Nobody

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the only team on this list who shouldn't consider signing anybody else. The defending champions are stacked with superstar talent, but they are also the deepest team in the league.

Furthermore, they have tons of future draft capital, so adding more money to the books doesn't make a lot of sense, especially after the recent contract extensions for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Jaylin Williams.

The Thunder had to trade 2024 first-round pick Dillon Jones just to create a roster spot for 2025 draftee Thomas Sorber. The team can and should stand pat, and they will still be the favorites to win the 2026 NBA Finals.

Portland Trail Blazers

Free-agent target: Garrison Matthews

Even after trimming some of the fat of their logjam at center after buying out Deandre Ayton's contract, the Portland Trail Blazers still have questionable spacing. The team still employs paint-oriented bigs in Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams, and Yang Hansen, and they desperately need Scoot Henderson to pan out.

The former No. 3 overall pick is a slasher who needs to get downhill. Shaedon Sharpe is a driver as well, and even Deni Avdija is best when playmaking for teammates.

The Trail Blazers need to surround all of these players with shooters who can improve the team's spacing. Garrison Matthews is a 3-point specialist who would make sense to add.

Utah Jazz

Free-agent target: Trey Lyles

Trey Lyles started his career with the Utah Jazz. Utah is rebuilding, so they've been moving on from veterans who demand a high usage rate, such as Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and John Collins.

The young guys will be playing heavy minutes this upcoming season, but the team could still use some veteran presence, and Lyles won't need near the shot volume of the players that Utah bought out and traded.

Golden State Warriors

Free-agent target: Jonathan Kuminga

At times leading up to and during the offseason, it seemed inevitable that Jonathan Kuminga would leave the Golden State Warriors. At other times, it seemed like returning to the team that drafted him would be Kuminga's most likely free-agent outcome.

Regardless, the Warriors are not in a position to let talent walk. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler only have so many good years left, and the Warriors have done next to nothing during the offseason. They need to retain the talent they have. The Warriors have roster spots up for grabs, so they should also sign Al Horford.

Los Angeles Clippers

Free-agent target: Bradley Beal

The Los Angeles Clippers have been rumored as the frontrunners for Beal once he is relieved of his contract with the Suns. The Clippers seem committed to an all-in window right now with an aging core, and Beal would provide some additional scoring help for James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

Los Angeles Lakers

Free-agent target: Precious Achiuwa

Even after the addition of Deandre Ayton, the Los Angeles Lakers could still use some big-man help. Precious Achiuwa is one of the few centers left on the open market. He can provide energy and rebounding, and he has experience playing for a big-market team.

Phoenix Suns

Free-agent target: Chris Paul

A return to either the Clippers or Phoenix Suns has been rumored as Chris Paul's likely landing spots. The Suns make more sense because they've had little point-guard play to speak of over the last couple of years, which has forced Devin Booker and Bradley Beal into minutes at the one.

Paul is, of course, one of the greatest pure points in NBA history. Booker and Jalen Green could benefit from a guard who could facilitate them the ball, as could Phoenix's new big men, Mark Williams and Khaman Maluach.

Sacramento Kings

Free-agent target: Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga has shown flashes of stardom during his NBA career. Most notably, he was on a hot streak during the second round of the NBA playoffs. There have also been times when he was glued to the bench. The inconsistencies could lead to the Warriors moving on, and Kuminga may want a fresh start with a team that would let him thrive.

The Sacramento Kings need to take a star gamble, and they have the sign-and-trade capital to get Kuminga on a deal he may like.

Dallas Mavericks

Free-agent target: Gary Payton II

The Dallas Mavericks should be impressive upon Kyrie Irving's return from an ACL tear. Until then, though, they need stopgap options to fill backcourt minutes. They already signed D'Angelo Russell, but they shouldn't stop there. Gary Payton II can provide the defense and effort that Russell lacks.

Houston Rockets

Free-agent target: Chris Paul

Another team that could use Paul's experience is the Houston Rockets. They proved that they are all in with the trade for Kevin Durant and Clint Capela and the signing of Dorian Finney-Smith. However, they will be heavily reliant on Reed Sheppard to run the backup unit at the point-guard position next season.

The team has high hopes for the 2024 third overall pick, but he was glued to the bench during his rookie season. The Rockets are young, so Sheppard has time to develop, but Paul would better fit the timeline with Durant on the roster.

Memphis Grizzlies

Free-agent target: Alec Burks

Alec Burks came into the NBA as a non-shooter, but that has developed into his best skill set over the years. Burks shot 42.5% last season, and the Grizzlies could use more shooting with Desmond Bane now playing for a new team. Ja Morant penetrates defenses like few others in the NBA, so it is smart to provide him with spacing and shooting.

New Orleans Pelicans

Free-agent target: Amir Coffey

The Pelicans had a major need at center coming into the offseason, but they drafted Derik Queen and signed Kevon Looney. Other offseason acquisitions include Jordan Poole and Jeremiah Fears.

Of those additions, all but Looney are offensive-minded players. Coffey would provide some much-needed defense on the wing. Herb Jones and Trey Murphy are great defenders, but they are going to be tested this year because of the state of the rest of the roster.

San Antonio Spurs

Free agent target: De'Anthony Melton

De'Anthony Melton was a hot commodity last offseason, but he only played six games because of a torn ACL. The NBA has seemingly forgotten about Melton, but he could be a good asset who will likely sign for cheap.

The San Antonio Spurs are looking to take a leap forward this season, and Melton could be a reliable rotation option who could get minutes if young guys like Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle struggle.

If Castle continues his momentum from winning the Rookie of the Year, and if Harper quickly reaches his potential as a No. 2 overall pick, there is no problem with having Melton on the roster as a depth piece. The team just traded Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley, other recent first-round picks who can play guard.