The stars have to align for a team to win an NBA championship. But while making it all the way to the NBA Finals is already a huge feat, winning it all is a different animal altogether. In fact, some of the best NBA players have made it to the bright lights of the Finals only to have their championship hopes washed away in the end. Here is a look at the 10 NBA players with most Finals appearances without a championship ring.

6 (tie). Dick McGuire – 3

Dick McGuire was one of the key players for the New York Knicks in the early 1950s. As a rookie, he led the NBA in assists, averaging 5.4 per game. Unfortunately, McGuire wasn't lucky enough to snag at least one championship despite helping New York appear in three straight NBA Finals.

6 (tie). Eric Snow – 3

At his peak, Eric Snow was a reliable defensive specialist. In fact, he earned All-Defensive Second Team honors in 2003. He helped the Seattle Supersonics, Philadelphia 76ers, and Cleveland Cavaliers reach the NBA Finals. However, the Supersonics lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, while the Sixers lost to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal's Los Angeles Lakers. With the Cavs, the San Antonio Spurs swept them to deny what would've been a great ending to his NBA career.

6 (tie). Sam Perkins – 3

Sam Perkins was a reliable starter in the NBA for several seasons. The All-Rookie First Team player had an impact for several franchises. However, Perkins wasn't lucky enough to win at least one championship. The 6-foot-9 big man's teams were haunted by Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls twice when he was with the Lakers and the Supersonics during 1991 and 1996, respectively. And in 2000, Perkins' Indiana Pacers fell to the Lakers led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

6 (tie). Karl Malone – 3

Another NBA star who was eluded by a championship was Karl Malone. One of the greatest power forwards in NBA history led the Utah Jazz to back-to-back Finals appearances in 1997 and 1998. Unfortunately, Malone's Jazz lost twice to Michael Jordan and the Bulls. And before retiring for good, the two-time NBA MVP joined the Lakers to team up with Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, and Gary Payton. Despite the star power, the Purple and Gold were upset by the Detroit Pistons at the 2004 NBA Finals.

6 (tie). Nat Clifton – 3

Nat Clifton was another solid player who failed to enjoy a taste of championship success throughout his career. The onetime NBA All-Star made the NBA Finals three times in his career, all of which came when he was in a New York Knicks jersey. Unfortunately, despite being a double-digit scorer, the Knicks couldn't snag at least one ring during his tenure.

3 (tie). Rudy LaRusso – 4

Rudy LaRusso was a cornerstone for the Minneapolis and Los Angeles Lakers during the 60s. He was a five-time NBA All-Star and an All-Defensive Second Team selection. But while playing for one of the decorated franchises could've given him at least a championship or two, that just wasn't the case. LaRusso's Lakers fell to the powerhouse Boston Celtics in the 1962, 1963, 1965, and 1966 NBA Finals.

3 (tie). Steve Mix – 4

Steve Mix was a 6-foot-7 forward who played his most productive seasons with the 76ers. The onetime All-Star even helped the Sixers make three NBA Finals appearances. In 1977, the Sixers fell to the Portland Trail Blazers in six games. After that, Philadelphia would make two more appearances in the Finals but ended up surrendering both series to the Lakers. After Mix's tenure with the Sixers, he joined the Lakers. Coincidentally, at the 1983 Finals, the Lakers lost to his former team, the Sixers.

3 (tie). Max Zaslofsky – 4

Max Zaslofsky was one of the premiere players in the league even during the BAA days. He led the BAA in scoring during the 1947-48 season before becoming an NBA All-Star four years later. Zaslofsky helped the Chicago Stags, New York Knicks and Fort Wayne Pistons make four NBA Finals appearances. Interestingly, three of his four Finals appearances lasted seven games.

2. Larry Foust – 5

Larry Foust was one of the premiere big men back in the day. Foust earned two All-NBA Team selections and even once led the league in total rebounds. To make matters more interesting, the 6-foot-9 big man anchored the frontcourt for all the three teams he played for well enough to help them reach the NBA Finals. But in five NBA Finals appearances, Foust failed to come away with at least one ring.

1. Elgin Baylor – 7

Regarded as one of the best NBA players in history, Elgin Baylor also holds the record for the most NBA Finals appearances by a player without winning a championship. He played in seven NBA Finals, all of which came when he was a franchise cornerstone for the Lakers. Surprisingly, six of his Finals appearances saw the Boston Celtics deny him a championship. The last time he was in the NBA Finals, it was the New York Knicks who took out the Purple and Gold in seven games.