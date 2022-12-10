By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

After effectively being banned from television due to deeply troubling homophobic comments from a decade prior, The Briscoes were inferred to on both AEW Dynamite and Rampage ahead of their big bout with FTR at Ring of Honor Final Battle. They enlisted The Gunns, Colton and Austin, to read off their Christmas cards to Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, even delivering stockings filled with goodies, including a challenge for a double-dog collar match at Final Battle.

For television-only fans of AEW, this face-off might be enough to garner a $40 Pay-Per-View buy, but such an informal challenge really isn’t The Briscoes style. No, #DemBoys took it upon themselves to film a video for theirs, and ROH’s social media accounts to formally invite FTR into the ring, and needless to say, it’s as wild as any long-time ROH fan would expect.

“Welp, I guess the first thing we’ve gotta do is say thank you to the A—Boys,” Mark said, before joking to his brother that he didn’t think AEW would allow their names to be said on national television. “But hey, it’s cut the bullsh*t, aight? The match has been made, The Briscoes vs. FTR III, part three, baby.”

“A double-dog collar match, do you understand the implications of that?” Jay said. “Not only are we gonna have a chain connecting us, with a collar around our neck, but it also means that anything goes. You’re not gonna hear no ding, ding, ding, winner by DQ, that’s not gonna happen.”

“We’re gonna have collars, we’re gonna have chains, we’re gonna be connected, it’s gonna be crazy as sh*t.” Mark added. “Now FTR, I’m gonna tell you right now, I’m gonna be real with y’all, we don’t ever do this, we don’t ever do sh*t like this but we’re gonna say it right now; y’all is the toughest tag team we’ve ever been in the ring with, aight? Them last two matches was two of the toughest fights of our lives, however, however.”

“Y’all are big on tape study, y’all are big Bret Hart guys,” Jay said. “Man hypothetical, Bret Hart vs. Terry Funk, okay, who’s your money on? I might go with Bret Hart straight up but not in a barbed-wire match. Not in a steel cage match. Not in an anything goes match. I would go with Terry ten times out of ten.”

“This is a whole new element here, man. We know you buys is bad, but are you bad like this? Y’all know how we get down. We get buck wild in that b*tch,” Mark concluded before going declaring that he’s about to become a werewolf in this you-know-what.

Will The Briscoes finally secure a win over FTR, reign atop Ring of Honor, and become the first-ever 13-time ROH tag team champions? Only time will tell, but based on their masterfully unhinged promo, it’s clear the Delawareans are about to unleash a can of whoop-you-know-what on FTR the likes of which they’ve yet to experience in a professional wrestling ring.

FTR fire back on #DemBoys ahead of Ring of Honor Final Battle.

While fans of AEW, Ring of Honor, and professional wrestling period eagerly anticipated the match between The Briscoes and FTR at Ring of Honor Final Battle, technically, Wheeler and Harwood never actually accepted the match in question. Fortunately, on AEW Rampage, Lexy Nair tracked the duo down and asked them just that.

“You know, about three minutes ago, we just lost our biggest chance at winning the fourth title of the year, the biggest title of the year, our chance at making history, and then, as soon as we’re done, we get a challenge like that,” Wheeler said. “And if you think we’re gonna sit here and pout, if you think we’re gonna sit here and make excuses, I can promise you, you’re wrong.”

“Double dog collar, huh? Double dog-that’s for animal,” Harwood added. “The crazy thing is, we’re the most rabid animals in the world, okay? Last year, at Final Battle, we met you guys face to face for the first time ever. How apropos is it that Final Battle 2022, we finish the history. We finish that legacy. FTR – Briscoes. You wanna fight? We’ll give you the d*mndest fight you ever had. Top Guys, out.”

Will FTR retain their titles and head into their forthcoming Japanese tour? Or will this serve as the first step in the unraveling of their time as triple champions, even if it eventually ends with a spot atop AEW once more with the World Tag Team Championships? Only time will tell, but needless to say, if the match lives up to FTR-Briscoes I or II, it’s going to be a real show-stealer.