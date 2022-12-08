By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

Though The Briscoes may be banned from television by Warner Bros Discovery – which is a story for another day – that doesn’t prevent them from sending others to do their work for them, as, immediately following their loss to The Acclaimed, the FTR duo of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood were challenged to a match for the Ring of Honor Worl Tag Team Championship against #DemBoys. Scheduled for Final Battle on Saturday in Texas, the Briscoes and FTR will take part in their third match of the year, with this one holding particular intrigue because it will feature a very interesting stipulation: dog collars, plural.

A double dog collar match? That’s as innovative as it is intriguing.

While this sort of match has been booked in the past, though seldom on such a mainstream Pay-Per-View, this one will force The Briscoes and FTR to execute their exemplary yet distinctive offensive styles while dealing with not one but two chains mucking up the entire process. Unlike in a traditional dog collar match, where one performer can use the chain to their advantage as a weapon, as a movement restriction device, or as a way to drag their opponent around, a double dog collar match presents all sorts of unique challenges that could make for a truly compelling contest. What happens if, for example, the chains get interlocked, and all four performers are tied up? Everyone has had a pair of headphones get tangled up in their pockets, imagine that but with metal chains around one’s neck; things could get downright brutal. The prospects of a double dog collar match are also interesting because it presents a unique question about the rules of the bout; will there be the sort of traditional tag rules that FTR used to be obsessed with? Or will the match instead follow Lucha rules or no tag rules whatsoever?

Furthermore, how long will each chain be? Will tags even be possible, or will this match feel more like a fatal four-way but with two performers on either side? No disqualifications, no count outs, just four dudes in the ring looking to beat the other into submission?

Though it’s unclear if AEW will provide further information on the match before Ring of Honor Final Battle kicks off at 4 pm ET, one thing is for certain: FTR-Briscoes III will be the next must-see match in a feud that has produced banger after banger after banger.

Tony Khan just can’t get The Briscoes on AEW television.

If the feud between FTR and The Briscoes is consistently putting out matches that would make The Brawling Brutes proud, why hasn’t TK brought it over to AEW to give the bouts proper context and the sort of auxiliary storytelling that simply can’t be cultivated on social media and/or a Pay-Per-View ring every four or so months? Well, because as previously stated, the innovators of Redneck Kung Fu aren’t allowed on TNT or TBS via a mandate from Warner Bros Discovery, as Khan explained in his pre-Final Battle media call via a transcription from TJR Wrestling.

“I got asked earlier in the call about FTR, well FTR have wrestled on pay-per-view a few times this year as the Ring Of Honor tag team champions and at Forbidden Door, they actually won the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships and became Triple Crown champions where they hold three world titles in the world of pro wrestling in which I have a pretty big influence frankly,” Khan said. “I’ve had a lot of opportunities to showcase [FTR] and now being able to have another platform to showcase one of one of the best teams in the world to an audience that clearly really appreciates them. To the point I made earlier in the call, Ring Of Honor allowed me to feature a d*mn pay-per-view main event that was one of the best main events of the entire year in FTR vs. Briscoes 2 out of 3 falls, in a match that I literally could not do in AEW, and believe me I’ve tried.”

For those out of the know, Jay Briscoe got into hot water in 2013 when he fired off some deeply homophobic tweets. While gay performers like Effy attest that the Briscoes have changed and Ian Riccobani, who has worked with them extensively in Ring of Honor, has gone to bat on their human growth too, for now, it appears the “exclusive contracts” the brothers signed with Khan’s team are exclusive to ROH, period, not exclusive to AEW/ROH. Still, considering The Briscoes themselves have commented on their “banning” in a backhanded compliment for being named the third-best tag team in wrestling in 2021 per PWI, it’s clear they aren’t hiding it from the world.