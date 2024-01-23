Immerse yourself in RoboCop: Rogue City's latest update, introducing the New Game Plus mode and additional enhancements.

In a notable enhancement to the gaming world, Teyon has recently rolled out a major update for RoboCop: Rogue City, offering players an enriched experience across all platforms. The 2024 update chiefly introduces the eagerly-awaited New Game Plus mode and a challenging new difficulty level, catering to the evolving demands of the gaming community.

RoboCop: Rogue City, since its debut in November, has rapidly secured a top spot among games featuring the legendary cyborg crime-fighter. Set in a futuristic version of Detroit, the game allows players to step into the shoes of RoboCop, originally known as Alex J. Murphy. The narrative weaves through his complex past and the struggle against the corrupted image crafted by Omni Consumer Products (OCP), all while maintaining his mission to protect the innocent in a dystopian society.

RoboCop: Rogue City Introduces New Game Plus Mode

The centerpiece of the recent update is the addition of the New Game Plus mode. This enhancement came as a response to a strong request from players, which Teyon acknowledged earlier in January through social media channels. Remarkably, the developers swiftly delivered the update merely three weeks following the announcement, showcasing their commitment to the game’s community. This new mode allows players to replay the game with all previously acquired skills and upgrades, offering a refreshed and more challenging experience.

Accompanying the New Game Plus mode is the release of new Auto-9 chips and boards, enabling deeper customization of RoboCop’s signature weapon. To incentivize players, Teyon has introduced an exclusive cosmetic reward—a Golden weapon skin for the Auto-9, available to those who venture into the New Game Plus.

RoboCop: Rogue City New Game Plus Trailer

Further intensifying the gameplay, the update introduces a new difficulty level named There Will Be Trouble. This addition is a nod to one of RoboCop’s iconic lines and promises an elevated challenge with more formidable enemies. The developers have thereby raised the stakes, ensuring that even seasoned players find new hurdles to overcome.

In addressing existing gameplay issues, the update resolves the shooting mode reset glitch and visual discrepancies observed during certain in-game interactions. These fixes indicate Teyon’s dedication not only to expanding the game’s content but also to refining the overall player experience.

To showcase these updates, a new trailer was released alongside the patch, giving players a glimpse of the enhancements in store. This trailer highlights both the New Game Plus mode and the There Will Be Trouble difficulty level, setting the stage for an immersive gaming experience.

Teyon’s Update Brings Fresh Challenges

Teyon’s latest update for RoboCop: Rogue City demonstrates an astute understanding of player feedback and a commitment to evolving the game’s universe. With these new additions, the game not only honors the legacy of the RoboCop franchise but also promises a continuously engaging and challenging experience for both new and returning players. As the narrative of RoboCop unfolds within the dystopian cityscape of Detroit, players can anticipate further developments and challenges, ensuring a dynamic and evolving gameplay experience.

This update represents a significant milestone in the lifecycle of RoboCop: Rogue City, highlighting Teyon’s dedication to enhancing and expanding the game’s universe. The introduction of New Game Plus and the There Will Be Trouble difficulty level are poised to reinvigorate the game for existing fans and attract new players to the franchise. With a keen eye on player demands and a commitment to delivering quality content, Teyon sets a precedent for future updates and expansions in the gaming industry. As players delve back into the streets of futuristic Detroit, they can expect an even more thrilling journey in the shoes of the iconic cyborg law enforcer.

RoboCop: Rogue City Full Update List

Added a New Game Plus mode

Added a new difficulty: “There Will be Trouble”

Added a new unlockable Golden Auto-9 skin, available once NG+ is available

Added more Auto-9 Chips and Boards

Fixed the shooting mode not properly resetting when exiting interiors

Fixed RoboCop’s right hand disappearing when grabbing a human enemy while unaliving them

Fixed the Stolen Vehicle investigation being skipped if Ben immediately opened the locker

