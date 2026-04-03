The Los Angeles Lakers recently revealed that Luka Doncic is out for an indefinite amount of time with a hamstring injury. However, one injury analyst revealed a potential timeline for Doncic.

The 27-year-old guard is said to be dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, which is considered a partial or incomplete tear. On average, it takes about 35 days for an individual to bounce back from that type of injury, according to injury analyst Jeff Stotts.

“Luka Doncic Injury Update: The Lakers star has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain,” said Stotts. “A G2 strain is also known as a partial or incomplete tear. The average time lost for this type of injury is 35 days (~14.7 games).”

Los Angeles has five games remaining in the regular season. The play-in tournament ends on April 17, with the NBA Playoffs finally beginning on April 18. Between Luka Doncic's injury he sustained during the Lakers' 139-96 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, Doncic will have been out for about 16 days.

The six-time All-Star's return date, based on the information provided, is likely early to mid-May. That means Doncic is more than likely out for at least the first round of the NBA Playoffs. It's brutal timing for the Lakers, as the club is playing as one of the hottest teams in the Western Conference in the final stretch of the regular season.

With Doncic ruled out, Luke Kennard is likely to see much more playing time moving forward. Jake LaRavia, Rui Hachimura, and Dalton Knecht may also see extended playing time in the Lakers' lineup.

Luka Doncic ends his regular season averaging 33.5 points (league leader), 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. He's also shooting 47.6% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the three-point line.