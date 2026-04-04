On Friday, the Chicago Bulls squared off against the New York Knicks. Needless to say, the Bulls got off to a really slow start.

In total, they scored only 16 points in the first quarter, after scoring only one through the first six minutes. As a result, Chicago managed to steer clear of the lowest point total in a first quarter this season, per StatMuse. The lowest points they scored in the first quarter of a game were 13 against the Miami Heat on Feb. 1, per ESPN.

A game in which Chicago lost 134-91.

Altogether, the first quarter ended with the Knicks leading 38-16. Also, Josh Giddey and Tre Jones hit the floor after being listed as probable on the NBA Injury Report. Going into the game, the Bulls came in with a record of 29-47, as well as in the midst of a five-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are 49-28, third in the Eastern Conference standings, and winner of seven out of their last ten games. Also, Chicago has already been eliminated from the play-in tournament and the NBA Playoffs.

After Friday, Chicago will be back home to take on the Phoenix Suns on Easter Sunday. Then, next Tuesday, the Bulls will begin the first of back-to-back games against the Washington Wizards on the road. The second of which will take place on Thursday.

On Friday, April 10, they will play their last home game of the regular season against the Orlando Magic. Finally, the Bulls will close out the season against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, April 12.