The Toronto Blue Jays are certainly gearing up for another season in 2026 after falling just short of winning the World Series. On Friday, the club added some nice depth to the pitching group after signing Patrick Corbin to the roster.

Reports indicate Corbin, who is 36 years old, is signing a one-year contract with the Blue Jays, according to MLB Insider Robert Murray. Corbin should have a chance at proving himself worthy of playing in the starting rotation this season.

“Free-agent pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a one-year contract,” reported Murray.

Corbin has 13 years of experience playing in MLB. He had a decent outing last season with the Texas Rangers, finishing the campaign with a 4.40 ERA and 1.365 WHIP while totaling 131 strikeouts. Patrick Corbin put up those stats in 155.1 innings pitched.

Signing Corbin was a move the Blue Jays made after Cody Ponce suffered an unfortunate knee injury. Ponce was brought in on a three-year, $30 million contract after dominating overseas in Japan and South Korea. The timetable for his return is unknown, as he is undergoing further testing on his knee.

For now, it's unclear when Corbin may make his debut with the Blue Jays. It could be as early as Saturday when Toronto takes on the Chicago White Sox on the road. Eric Lauer was initially estimated to start, but he has been ruled out of the contest due to illness. Blue Jays manager John Schneider will likely make his decision on Saturday before the contest begins.