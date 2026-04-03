The Los Angeles Dodgers are back on track after a losing series at home against the Cleveland Guardians. The two-time defending World Series champions suffered a rare series loss to the Guardians at Dodger Stadium, dropping two of three games to the American League team. However, they went on the road Friday for the Washington Nationals' home opener and they rediscovered their offense in a 13-6 triumph.

Mookie Betts on the bounce-back:

“It’s a new day… nobody in here is panicking. You just stay the course and keep going.” Get closer to the action with SNLA+, with the MLB app. 🔗: https://t.co/3Pk48S45KS pic.twitter.com/e1B66VKZjM — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 3, 2026

The Dodgers had 16 hits and bashed five home runs against the Nationals. The home runs came off the bats of many of their major stars. Shohei Ohtani hammered his first home run of the season and so did new Dodger Kyle Tucker. Mookie Betts hit his second home run of the year, and so did Freddie Freeman and Andy Pages.

The veteran Betts spoke about the hitting exhibition against the Nationals, saying it was just a matter of time for the talented roster of the Dodgers to hit the ball well and put runs on the board. “Nobody in here is going to panic,” Betts said. “One week we had a tough week at the plate, and it's probably not going to be our last tough week. Some times you're going bad and other times you're going good. We can't get emotional. We just have to stay the course.”

The Guardians completed a three-game series in Los Angeles with a 4-2 and 4-1 victories along with a 4-1 loss to the Dodgers. The series was notable because the Dodgers scored just seven runs in the series and hit just two solo home runs. The Guardians were able to keep Ohtani and Betts in check throughout the series, but both men combined for four hits and six RBI against the Nationals.