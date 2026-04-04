Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch offered a solution to the 65-game rule when it comes to awarding players with end-of-season awards and All-NBA selections.

The rule has garnered heavy debate on the effectiveness and necessity of it, especially after Cade Cunningham and Anthony Edwards find themselves to be ineligible for the awards due to injuries. Edwards was the latest to miss out on the awards after missing his 18th game due to injury.

Finch provided his thoughts on the rule ahead of the Timberwolves' clash with the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. He believes it would be reasonable to give players the end-of-season awards but to disallow them from receiving the financial bonuses that come with it if they fall short of 65 games.

“For me, it might be simple: If you're worthy of the award and you haven't played 65 games, you should still get the award, but maybe you don't get the trigger to the money that goes with the award. I think that's one of the things that's not talked about,” Finch said, via reporter Dane Moore.

“Some of these awards are gonna go to players — not to say that they're not necessarily deserving — but they're gonna get these awards and they're gonna get the financial bonus that comes with these awards and maybe they're not quite of the standard that would normally demand that… I'm all for the rule. It has to exist. We have to protect the fans. But I also feel like we gotta be smart enough to figure this out… To me, the money piece seems to be the obvious trigger.”

Here's Chris Finch on the 65-game rule for end of season awards. "For me, it might be simple: If you're worthy of the award and you haven't played 65 games, you should still get the award, but maybe you don't get the trigger to the money that goes with the award. I think that's… pic.twitter.com/66hdjC1kO4 — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) April 3, 2026

What lies ahead for Chris Finch, Timberwolves

Chris Finch and many across the league will hope for tweaks to the 65-game rule. However, as for this season, Anthony Edwards might not be in the running for awards.

Minnesota has a 46-30 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers while trailing the Houston Rockets and the Denver Nuggets.

Following Friday's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Timberwolves will prepare for their next contest. They are at home when they host the Charlotte Hornets on April 5 at 7 p.m. ET.