Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale will miss an extended period after suffering a high ankle sprain during Wednesday's win over the Orlando Magic. Landale's injury occurred after Magic center Goga Bitadze pulled him down from behind on a layup attempt in the fourth quarter.

Dys wanted all the smoke after a cheap shot on Jock! 🇦🇺 🤝 🇦🇺 Dyson Daniels wasn't going to stand for his fellow Aussie Jock Landale being taken down like that! 😡#NBA pic.twitter.com/fRNeLkjolb — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) April 2, 2026

Bitadze was issued a flagrant two and ejected from the game following the play. Hawks head coach Quin Snyder reacted to the foul and Landale's injury on Friday.

“It’s unfortunate. It was pointless,” Snyder said. “For people that have seen the play, you wonder why it happened. I’m disappointed for the team because they’ve come together and he’s been a big part of that, but more so even for Jock. I just think about the Sacramento game a short time ago. I don’t know if we win that game without him. He was that impactful. It happens. It doesn’t always happen the way it happened, which is unfortunate. But we’ll do what we need to do. Other guys have to step up.”

Quin Snyder on Goga Bitadze injuring Jock Landale on this play: “It’s unfortunate. It was pointless. For people who have seen the play, you wonder why it happened. I’m disappointed for the team because they’ve come together, and he’s been a big part of that, but more so even… https://t.co/gGGdvjGjs4 pic.twitter.com/IxAew5dheA — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) April 3, 2026

Several Hawks players rushed to confront Bitadze after the play.

Jock Landale sidelined for extended period after injuring ankle vs. Magic

Dyson Daniels particularly took exception, shoving Bitadze.

“I think it’s metaphoric on some level that guys were that urgent to support their teammate. Dyson in particular. I’ve seen him move, but he was moving. And that’s because they care about him and know how important he is,” Snyder said.

Landale has been impactful after joining the Hawks from the Memphis Grizzlies at the trade deadline. The veteran center has averaged 9.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 51.6 percent shooting from the field and 39.1 percent from three in 19.6 minutes per game across 19.4 appearances with the team.

The Hawks have been the NBA's hottest team over the last six weeks, winning 17 of their last 19 games. They sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with five games remaining.

Landale's injury will sideline him for at least two weeks, casting doubt over his availability for the first round of the playoffs. Mouhamed Gueye should see an expanded role in Atlanta's frontcourt during Landale's absence.