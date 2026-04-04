On Friday night, the Kansas City Royals and the Milwaukee Brewers were supposed to play each other. However, MLB announced that the game was being postponed due to the weather. Therefore, Royals catcher Carter Jensen can catch up on his sleep.

As a result, the Royals issued a statement on X, formerly Twitter, announcing the game would be rescheduled for Saturday.

“Due to inclement weather moving through the Kansas City area, tonight’s game vs. the Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed and will be made up during a two-admission (split) doubleheader tomorrow.

Tonight’s game will be played tomorrow at 6:10 pm CT. Tomorrow’s originally-scheduled game will be played at 1:10 pm CT. Both games will be available on https://Royals.TV

Tickets for tonight’s postponed game will be honored for the rescheduled game tomorrow at 6:10 pm CT. Fans do not have to exchange their original tickets if they elect to attend the rescheduled game.”

Due to inclement weather moving through the Kansas City area, tonight’s game vs. the Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed and will be made up during a two-admission (split) doubleheader tomorrow. Tonight’s game will be played tomorrow night at 6:10 p.m. CT. Tomorrow’s… — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 3, 2026

The Royals are off to a 3-3 start, while the Brewers are 5-1. On Thursday, the Royals lost to the Minnesota Twins 5-1. Meanwhile, the Brewers are coming off an 8-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

Last year, the Brewers made it all the way to the NLCS before losing to the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Royals finished the season 82-80 and didn't make the MLB playoffs.

The first game of the split doubleheader will be at 1:10 pm CST. Then, the second game will be played at 6:10 pm CST. The names of the starting pitchers haven't been made available yet.