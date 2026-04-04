The Philadelphia 76ers are taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Despite dealing with some injury woes late in the regular season, it looks like Tyrese Maxey will be eligible for possible postseason awards this year.

Friday's contest is Maxey's 65th of the 2025-26 campaign, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN. The 25-year-old guard is one of the league's top scorers and should be a candidate for the Clutch Player of the Year Award.

“Tyrese Maxey has now played 65 games and is eligible for postseason honors,” reported Marks. “Maxey ranks fourth in points (28.8) and third in total clutch points.”

For now, it's not clear what awards Maxey may be in line for. However, that will become clearer in due time.

The two-time All-Star has been fantastic for the 76ers all season. He entered the game against the Timberwolves, averaging 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 2.0 steals per contest. He's also shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.0% from beyond the three-point line. Maxey is averaging more minutes played per game than any player in the league this season (38.4).

Tyrese Maxey missed 10 straight games due to a tendon injury in his right pinkie finger. The six-year veteran sustained the injury in the 76ers' 125-116 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

However, Maxey, along with star center Joel Embiid (although with some sporadic breaks), has been back in action for the final stretch of the regular season. With both players back on the court, the 76ers are seemingly ramping up for the playoffs.

Philly already has a play-in tournament bid secured. If the 76ers can maintain their sixth-place ranking in the Eastern Conference, then the club will avoid the play-in and try to make a run in the postseason.