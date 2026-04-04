The Los Angeles Lakers will be without Luka Doncic for an indefinite amount of time after he sustained a right hamstring injury during Thursday's 139-96 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. On Friday, L.A. fans shared their distraught reactions to the unfortunate news.

Most Lakers fans seemingly believe the season is over. Losing the best player on the roster right before the playoffs is a brutal way to end the 2025-26 campaign. Meanwhile, other fans just share how sad they feel to see the 27-year-old guard go down with an injury.

“Oh wow, there goes Lakers' post-season hopes. Hope for Luka to recover asap,” said one fan reacting to Doncic's injury update.

He was having such a good season too. 😔 pic.twitter.com/pCh40d2pXf — TheWeeklyCompound (@TheWeeklyComp) April 3, 2026

This user explained, “This is a massive blow for the Lakers' playoff ambitions. Hamstring injuries are so tricky because you can't rush the recovery without risking a long-term setback. Without Luka's playmaking, the entire offensive rotation has to change overnight.”

The type of run bron gotta go on pic.twitter.com/vU1SVsxX3j — Payday Fantasy (@paydayfantasy) April 3, 2026

“Next man up! It’s time for the rest of the roster to prove they aren't just a one-man show. Rest up, Luka, we need you for that deep run,” proclaimed an optimistic fan.

Another individual said, “That ‘ indefinitely' hits harder than anything else here. Missing the regular season is one thing, but uncertainty going into the playoffs completely changes the Lakers' outlook. You don't just replace a player like Luka. He is the system.”

“Luka in a Lakers jersey was already a fever dream; now the dream is in a hamstring brace. This league is brutal,” claimed one person.

Based on the six-time All-Star's Grade 2 hamstring strain, Luka Doncic is likely out until early to mid-May. That means he will more than likely miss the first round of the playoffs at the very least.

Doncic ends his regular season with 64 games played. He was averaging 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the three-point line.