The New York Jets have had a disastrous 2025 season. New York is 3-10 heading into Week 15 and have nothing but pride to play for throughout the rest of the season. Now they are set to start their third quarterback of the season as injuries continue to mount.

The Jets will officially start rookie quarterback Brady Cook on Sunday against the Jaguars, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Both Justin Field and Tyrod Taylor will be out for Sunday's game per head coach Aaron Glenn. Cook will be thrust into action as the next man up.

Adrian Martinez will be New York's backup quarterback behind Cook.

All signs pointed to Cook starting as early as Thursday, as both Fields and Taylor were not present at Jets practice.

Cook will become the seventh rookie quarterback, and second UDFA, to start a game for the Jets, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

This will not be Cook's first action in the NFL. He played during Week 14 in relief of Tyrod Taylor, who went down with an injury early in the game.

Cook finished the game going 14-of-30 for 163 yards with two interceptions.

New York's coaching staff liked what they saw from Cook. Even though the stats don't look good, and the Jets lost by 24 points.

“I was really happy with, ultimately, how he performed [last week],” offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand said on Wednesday. “We've got to clean up the turnovers and the fumbles, and he knows that, but there's some things that he did in the pass game, as far as playing on time and working through his progressions and putting the ball in the right place, that were very encouraging.”

It will be fascinating to see how well Cook can play after getting plenty of practice reps during the week.

Jets at Jaguars kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.