It was not a good night at Bridgestone Arena, as the St. Louis Blues crumbled against the Nashville Predators. But it was a monumental moment for one player, as the Blues' Hugh McGing scored his first career goal and talked about what a dream it was, according to Blues' beat writer Lou Korac.

“It felt good, honestly. You dream about scoring in the NHL, so it finally came and felt good, but obviously I would like to get (it) in a win,” McGing told Korac.

The Blues called McGing up this week after a spot opened up when St. Louis placed Jordan Kyrou on injured reserve. He played on the fourth line against the Predators and helped the Blues temporarily bridge the deficit before things got out of hand.

The Blues originally drafted McGing 138th overall, in the fifth round, of the 2018 NHL Draft. Since then, he has primarily played in the system, but not as much with the main team. The game against the Preds was only his seventh career game, and the first of the 2025-26 NHL season.

It was one of the few bright spots in what has been a tough season for the Blues. They entered the game against the Predators sitting in seventh in the Central Division, and five points out of a playoff spot. So far, St. Louis has endured inconsistent play. Additionally, the Blues' injuries keep stacking up, leaving the lineup missing some of its core pieces, like Kyrou.

Because of those injuries, it affords opportunities to players like McGing, who have battled long and hard to get to the NHL. Despite playing two separate stints with the team over the past two seasons, he has not been able to stay. If McGing can continue to play well and make plays, he could make a case for this stay with the Blues to be permanent.