The Houston Rockets battled the Washington Wizards on Thursday night, knocking off the Eastern Conference cellar dwellers by a score of 135-119. The victory knocked the Wizards further down the totem pole where they now reside at the bottom of the East behind the Detroit Pistons.
Meanwhile the Rockets continue to thrill their fans with big plays. Jalen Green reeled off one that would make James Harden jealous as it reminded many of Harden in his prime. The play came during a week when Rockets coach Ime Udoka had to clear the air on a concerning Alperen Sengun injury situation. The Rockets' most important young players were spotlighted recently.
On Thursday, Green brought the house down with a crazy play that can only be described as Harden-esque.
Green Nails Crossover, Dagger and Staredown
In something that appeared like a scene out of the classic, long-forgotten ‘NBA Street Volume 2' video game, Green crossed over Jared Butler of the Wizards and stared him down as he crashed to the hardwood. Green stayed focused enough on the play to drill a three-pointer that brought the house down in Houston.
JALEN GREEN! He pulled a Harden! pic.twitter.com/xmaumWsROQ
— ClutchFans (@clutchfans) March 15, 2024
“Man down!” one fan exclaimed in the comments section.
“Moving like my GOAT Harden look at Jalen man,” another fan added.
“Now that was nasty,” another fan added.
Rockets Win Big Vs. Wizards
Green had 37 points and eight rebounds, outdueling Jordan Poole who had 25 for Washington. Ime Udoka's team may not be a championship contender yet, but with Green doing his best Harden impression one night and his best Anthony Edwards impersonation the the next, the sky is the limit for the Rockets franchise going forward.
Next up is a Saturday tilt with the Cavaliers at home, with a 4 p.m. CDT tip-off.