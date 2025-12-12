The Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz will go head-to-head on Friday night. Ja Morant is dealing with a right calf strain, however, so is the Grizzlies star playing tonight vs. the Jazz?

It has been a difficult season so far for Morant, who has been limited to only 12 games played as of this story's writing. Additionally, Morant is consistently being mentioned in trade rumors.

For now, Morant's focus is on trying to return from injury in hopes of helping the Grizzlies. Here's everything we know about Ja Morant's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Jazz.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Ja Morant's injury status vs. Jazz

Morant is currently listed as questionable due to his aforementioned calf injury, per the NBA injury report.

The Grizzlies guard is hoping to return on Friday night. Memphis is 11-13 in the 2025-26 season — good for ninth place in the Western Conference. If Ja Morant can return and stay healthy, perhaps the team will make a postseason run.

As for whether or not Morant is playing tonight vs. the Jazz, the answer is still uncertain.

Article Continues Below

Grizzlies' injury report

Morant is among 10 Grizzlies listed on the injury report.

Ja Morant (right calf strain): Questionable

Jahmai Mashack (G League two-way): Questionable

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (G League two-way): Questionable

Brandon Clarke (right knee surgery recovery): Out

Zach Edey (left ankle stress reaction): Out

Ty Jerome (right calf strain): Out

John Konchar (left thumb UCL tear): Out

Scotty Pippen Jr. (left great toe surgery recovery): Out

Javon Small (left toe turf toe): Out

GG Jackson (G League on assignment): Out

Jazz's injury report

The Jazz have seven players listed on Friday's injury report.