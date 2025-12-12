The Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz will go head-to-head on Friday night. Ja Morant is dealing with a right calf strain, however, so is the Grizzlies star playing tonight vs. the Jazz?
It has been a difficult season so far for Morant, who has been limited to only 12 games played as of this story's writing. Additionally, Morant is consistently being mentioned in trade rumors.
For now, Morant's focus is on trying to return from injury in hopes of helping the Grizzlies. Here's everything we know about Ja Morant's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Jazz.
Ja Morant's injury status vs. Jazz
Morant is currently listed as questionable due to his aforementioned calf injury, per the NBA injury report.
The Grizzlies guard is hoping to return on Friday night. Memphis is 11-13 in the 2025-26 season — good for ninth place in the Western Conference. If Ja Morant can return and stay healthy, perhaps the team will make a postseason run.
As for whether or not Morant is playing tonight vs. the Jazz, the answer is still uncertain.
Grizzlies' injury report
Morant is among 10 Grizzlies listed on the injury report.
- Ja Morant (right calf strain): Questionable
- Jahmai Mashack (G League two-way): Questionable
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper (G League two-way): Questionable
- Brandon Clarke (right knee surgery recovery): Out
- Zach Edey (left ankle stress reaction): Out
- Ty Jerome (right calf strain): Out
- John Konchar (left thumb UCL tear): Out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. (left great toe surgery recovery): Out
- Javon Small (left toe turf toe): Out
- GG Jackson (G League on assignment): Out
Jazz's injury report
The Jazz have seven players listed on Friday's injury report.
- Walker Kessler (left shoulder injury recovery): Out
- Georges Niang (left foot fourth metatarsal stress reaction): Out
- Elijah Harkless (G League two-way): Out
- Taylor Hendricks (G League on assignment): Out
- Cody Williams (G League on assignment): Out
- John Tonje (G League two-way): Out
- Oscar Tshiebwe (G League two-way): Out