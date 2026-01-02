Fernando Mendoza tossed only two incompletions in the Rose Bowl. That's how efficient and surgical the Indiana football quarterback was in the dominating 38-3 trouncing of Alabama. The Heisman Trophy winner even shredded ‘Bama in the fashion of Johnny Manziel.

That's because “HeisMendoza” hit a mark against Alabama not seen since “Johnny Football.”

The Crimson Tide defense sent 12 blitzes on Mendoza, now a season-high per ESPN Insights. Except Mendoza completed all eight passes facing those rushes featuring five or more defenders. He also fired three touchdown passes — the most by a heavily blitzed QB against Alabama since Manziel in 2013.

Granted, the '13 Heisman Trophy winner out of Texas A&M pulled his mark off against a Nick Saban-led Tide team. Still, Mendoza shredded what many believed was a rejuvenated Tide team fresh off beating nemesis Oklahoma to open the College Football Playoff. Plus a Tide team rich on postseason and national title history compared to IU.

Fernando Mendoza excites NFL fan bases in Indiana rout of Alabama

Mendoza energized two notable NFL fan bases with his play.

One was the Raiders, with fans photoshopping Mendoza in the silver and black. The New York Jets had members of “gang green” envisioning Mendoza in their gameday attire as well.

It HAS to be Fernando Mendoza Giants trade would be easier, but even if it's Raiders. Make them an offer they can't refuse MAKE IT HAPPEN #Jets 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/55873cRp2a — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) January 1, 2026

Article Continues Below

Mendoza flamed the kind of strikes NFL fans envision out of a potential franchise savior. He located the one-on-one coverage and immediately threaded the needle. Especially on his first TD strike.

Fernando Mendoza finds Charlie Becker, touchdown Hoosiers! 😤 pic.twitter.com/YIMkuhFJdJ — ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2026

The IU QB1 then hit another wide open target in Omar Cooper Jr. on this play action.

TOUCHDOWN OMAR COOPER JR TOO EASY FOR THE INDIANA HOOSIERS#PMSCFP pic.twitter.com/Z2J5RMVZJl — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 1, 2026

Elijah Sarratt emerged as the next one to create enough space for the Heisman winner to lob him the football.

Indiana is completely bulldozing over Alabama. Fernando Mendoza connects with Elijah Sarratt for a 24-yard TD and IU leads 24-0 in the 3rd quarter. #NeverDaunted #CFBPlayoff TV: ESPN pic.twitter.com/tlyBONxo4Z — Dusty Baker (@DustyBakerTV) January 1, 2026

Indiana rose as the first bye week team to win its opening CFB game in the inception of the 12-team playoff format. But this IU win ended 127 straight seasons of not tasting a January victory at Pasadena until now. Mendoza played at an elite status throughout the year, and now joins a small population of QBs who thrashed the Crimson Tide.