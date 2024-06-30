The Kansas City Royals are honoring one of their greatest players, and he is humbled by it. Former Royals player Bo Jackson reacted emotionally to being inducted into the team's Hall of Fame Saturday.

“What you see here today is a proud pop pop, a proud dad, a proud teammate of all the guys I played with,” Jackson said at his Hall of Fame induction. “Thank you for supporting me. I have a saying. Sometime during your day, be it any day of the week, stop and put some sunshine into somebody's cloud.”

Jackson played for the Royals for five seasons during his career. The versatile athlete was a two-sport wonder, playing in both Major League Baseball and the NFL.

Bo Jackson's induction ceremony included family

Jackson was accompanied by his family to his induction Saturday. His grandson appeared in front of the press with Jackson, to answer questions. In one of the most memorable moments of the day, Jackson was asked how often he watches his player highlights. The Hall of Famer turned to his grandson and asked how often the two watch the former player's highlights together.

“Nana told him, I’m sick of watching Bo Jackson highlights. He said, nana don’t say that, pop pop my best friend!,” Jackson said, per KQ2 News.

There are plenty of highlights to watch. Jackson made several exciting plays while a member of the Royals. He famously scaled an outfield wall to make a breathtaking catch. He had a rocket for an arm, as displayed when he launched a throw to home plate from the outfield during the 1989 season, to tag out a runner.

Jackson finished his MLB career in 1994, playing with the California Angels. He had 141 career home runs and 415 runs batted in, playing from 1986-1994. He also was a member of the Chicago White Sox after he left Kansas City in 1990.

“I'm so happy for my friend Bobo to get that call,” MLB Hall of Famer and former Royal George Brett said, per CBS Sports. “He was a great teammate and probably the most exciting player I ever played with. You'd see things that no other human could do on a baseball field or a football field. He's one of the greatest athletes of our time, and it's an honor to welcome him to the Royals Hall of Fame, where he belongs.”

Jackson's NFL career

Jackson also made his mark in the NFL. He played with the Los Angeles Raiders from 1987-1990. In his pro football career, Jackson rushed for 2,782 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also had 352 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns.

The versatile athlete made the 1990 Pro Bowl for his great play. The arduous work of playing both pro football and baseball eventually caught up to him, though. Jackson hurt his hip in early 1991, causing him to eventually need a hip replacement. His football career essentially ended following that unfortunate incident. While Bo was able to keep playing baseball a few more years, his pro sports career would soon be coming to an end.

Jackson left a mark in American sports culture, despite his shortened career. He influenced other athletes to try and become multi-sport players, like Deion Sanders and Michael Jordan. He was also the subject of a documentary by ESPN, called “You Don't Know Bo.”

Royals fans are certainly thrilled to see Bo Jackson get this wonderful honor. He will never be forgotten by the people of Kansas City, Missouri.