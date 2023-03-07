Lorenzo Cain told The Athletic that he plans to retire, per Andy McCullough of The Athletic. Cain, a two-time All-Star, will reportedly receive an official retirement ceremony this summer with the Kansas City Royals, the team that he spent the majority of his career with.

Lorenzo Cain’s impressive career

Cain began his career in Milwaukee with the Brewers during the 2010 season. However, he ended up with the Royals in 2011 and stayed in Kansas City through the 2017 campaign. Cain made the AL All-Star team in 2015, while also playing a pivotal role in the Royals’ World Series run. He slashed an impressive .307/.361/.477 with an .838 OPS along with 16 home runs and 28 stolen bases for KC that season, finishing third in MVP voting.

Lorenzo Cain returned to Milwaukee in 2018 and immediately made his second career All-Star team that season. He also hit over .300 once again while stealing a career high 30 bases. Cain went on to win his first and only Gold Glove Award in 2019.

Cain struggled in 2022 and was released from the Brewers as a result. The decision was far from ideal for his teammates, as Cain was well-respected amongst his peers. Nevertheless, Milwaukee needed to do what they felt was best for the team.

Lorenzo Cain said his family played a big role in deciding to retire. The soon to be 37-year old is a strong candidate for the Royals Hall of Fame. The Royals wouldn’t have had the season they did in 2015 without Cain.

Lorenzo Cain will be remembered as a quality all-around player.