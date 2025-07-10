The Kansas City Royals won for the fifth time in their last six games when Nick Loftin came up with a walk-off RBI single against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday. The Royals are now looking for the series sweep and their fourth straight win. And Jac Caglianone helped the cause with a fourth-inning home run.

Kansas City’s first-year right fielder hit a mammoth two-run shot against the Pirates that traveled 466 feet, setting a franchise mark. It’s the longest homer by a Royals rookie in the Statcast era (since 2015), per MLB’s Sarah Langs.

466 FEET! Absolutely crushed by Jac Caglianone 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XnBCIDqKvR — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Facing the unfortunately named Bailey Falter in the fourth inning with one on and one out, Caglianone belted a 93 mph sinker to deep center. The blast put Kansas City up 3-0.

Jac Caglianone helps power Royals' recent surge

Caglianone managed to outdo teammate Salvador Perez, who hit a 444-foot solo home run in the second inning. The Royals’ rookie has now gone deep in back-to-back games after hitting a 421-foot homer in Tuesday’s contest.

Kansas City selected Caglianone sixth overall in the 2024 MLB draft. After playing well in Double- and Triple-A earlier this year, the Royals called Caglianone up in early June. He made his major league debut at DH but the Royals quickly moved him to right field.

While Caglianone was the team’s top prospect prior to his promotion, he’s struggled at the big league level. He’s slashing just .153/.206/.288 but now has four home runs, seven RBI and seven runs scored in 31 games for Kansas City.

The Royals’ 6-2 start to July has the team nearing .500 on the season. They’re 13.5 games behind the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central but just 3.5 games back in the Wild Card standings.

After a surprise playoff run in 2024 broke an eight-year postseason drought, the Royals are hoping to land another Wild Card berth with a strong second half. Bobby Witt Jr. has put together another impressive campaign for Kansas City, leading the majors with 30 doubles and making his second All-Star Game as he seeks his third straight 30/30 season.