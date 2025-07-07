The Kansas City Royals are five games under .500 heading into Monday. Despite their record, the Royals are still just 5.5 games back from a Wild Card spot in the American League. However, there is not a lot to be excited about in Kansas City. With that in mind, and the MLB trade deadline approaching, the Royals are shaping up to be sellers.

Kansas City has some decisions to make heading into the deadline. However, the decision to be sellers has been made for them by their play this season. Instead, the decisions come in the form of choosing who they are willing to get rid of as they try to build for the near future.

With the trade deadline around the corner, the Royals have a few players that would generate a pretty good return. Below is what our prediction is for the next big trade the Royals will make.

Who is on the trade block for the Royals?

Only two players on the team are free agents after this season. Those two players are Mark Canha and Luke Maile. Neither player has much trade value, though. If the Royals deal one, or both of them, they are not going to get a significant return that will help them team in the near future.

The Royals do have a few players that are going to be free agents after next season, though. Seth Lugo has been at the center of trade conversations lately, and he is one of those players that will be a free agent in 2027. Another player is All-Star Kris Bubic. Bubic has a sub-3.00 ERA, and has been the best starting pitcher in Kansas City all season. Michael Lorenzen is also a free agent after next season.

If the Royals are going to trade anybody at the deadline, there is a very strong choice that player is going to be a pitcher. It is most likely that it will be a starting pitcher, as well.

Seth Lugo should be the next big player dealt

As mentioned, there is a lot of speculation that the Royals will trade Seth Lugo. On the season, Lugo owns a 2.65 ERA over 16 games started. The veteran right-hander has thrown 95.0 innings, struck out 83 batters, walked 30, and opponents are batting .216 off him.

Skill wise, Lugo has a lot left in the tank, and the Royals would be smart to move him while his value is at the peak. The only problem is Lugo has a player option after this season. The team that trades for him could be getting a one-year rental on a veteran pitcher. Still, he is going to make a playoff team become World Series contenders immediately.

Because of the skill of Lugo, and his somewhat friendly contract, the Royals should be able to get a good return for him. Being just a year removed from the playoffs, the Royals are still in a position to compete next year. If they can get some MLB-ready prospects, Kansas City is going to be in great shape heading into next year. However, being under .500 in a very tough American League pretty much marks this season as a wash.

The Royals are going to get offers for their veteran pitcher. It will come down which team is willing to overpay for a pitcher like Lugo.