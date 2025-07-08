When the Kansas City Royals (44-48) battle the Pittsburgh Pirates (38-54) in Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday night, they will try to win consecutive series for the first time in more than two months. Mark Canha will not be able to help them end this insufferably long drought, though. The veteran outfielder is now on the 10-day injured list with what is essentially tennis elbow, per MLB.com's Anne Rogers. He was given an injection and will not engage in any baseball activity for a few days.

Canha has been slumping at the plate since May and has a paltry .212 batting average, .272 on-base percentage, .265 slugging percentage and .537 OPS through 46 games this season. With a -1.0 WAR, the 36-year-old is arguably unplayable right now. Canha's elbow issue has apparently lingered, so fans can only hope that this IL stint will allow him the time to get right.

The Royals acquired the right-handed hitter in March in part because he has proven himself to be a reliable depth piece in the later years of his MLB career. They also do not have an abundance of riches when it comes to their lineup. Instead of making a genuine splash in free agency or on the trade market, general manager J.J. Picollo chose to make moves along the margins. The Canha acquisition can still add value in the long run, but the front office cannot just wish for the best.

The clock is ticking on the Royals

If Kansas City wants to avoid being a seller at the July 31 MLB trade deadline, it must quickly gain ground in the American League Wild Card race. The Royals are currently behind four other ballclubs for the final playoff slot and have a five-and-a-half game deficit to erase. Cy Young runner-up Seth Lugo, who will likely decline his $15 million player option this offseason, is already a popular name in the rumor mill.

Significant progress is essential in order to convince management not to give up on the 2025 campaign. Cam Devanney, the man called up to the MLB roster in place of the injured Mark Canha, will do his best to assist KC in that mission. The 28-year-old infielder batted .272 with 18 home runs and 55 RBIs in Triple-A Omaha. After almost a decade toiling in the minors, the former 15th-round draft pick will finally get an opportunity to make an impact in the big leagues.

The Royals will trust Lugo to get them another victory versus the Pirates, but the offense needs to stay aggressive.