The 2025 MLB All-Star Game is on Tuesday. As the final weekend approaches before the break, players are being selected to join and replace others in the Midsummer Classic. On Friday, Kansas City Royals rising star third baseman Maikel Garcia is replacing Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe. Lowe was added to the IL on Friday.

Maikel Garcia is deserving of this honor. His stats are astonishing, and he is a major reason why the Royals are even competitive this season. His growth has put him on the map and in the conversation as one of the top hitting third basemen in the league. On the season, the right-handed hitter is batting .305 (8th in MLB), with eight homers, 40 RBIs, three triples, 24 doubles, 31 walks, and a .827 OPS (tied 37th in MLB). He currently has a 6-game hitting streak, and his four hits in the series against the Pittsburgh Steelers helped propel the Royals to a series sweep.

The Royals saw closer Carlos Estevez make the All-Star Game earlier on Friday as he replaced pitcher Jacob deGrom of the Texas Rangers. The Royals now have four members in the Midsummer Classic as Bobby Witt will also be a reserve and starting pitcher Kris Bubic was added to his first-ever All-Star Game.

The Royals are just 46-48 on the season. They sit in second place in the AL Central but are 13 games back of the Detroit Tigers. This weekend, they host the New York Mets for a 3-game series. This is a huge series for the Royals to try and climb the AL Wild Card standings. They are 3.5 games back of the Boston Red Sox for the final spot and also trail the Seattle Mariners by 2.5 games.

Kodai Senga is back for the Mets, and he will start tonight against Michael Wacha as the Royals aim for their 5th straight win.