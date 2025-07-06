The Kansas City Royals are having a season to forget, and one of their players is getting some attention from other clubs. Royals pitcher Seth Lugo is quickly becoming a hot trade candidate, per USA Today.

“Teams are starting to closely scout Kansas City Royals starter Seth Lugo (6-5, 2.65 ERA), believing that if they are out of the race, he’ll definitely be placed on the trade block,” Bob Nightengale wrote. “Lugo, in the middle of a three-year, $45 million contract, has an opt-out after this season that he’d likely exercise instead of returning for $15 million in 2026.”

Kansas City is having a tough season offensively. The team is near the bottom of Major League Baseball in most hitting categories, including home runs. The Royals have mustered just 61 home runs this season, tied for last in the league with Pittsburgh.

The Royals are 42-48 in the American League Central this campaign. The MLB trade deadline is July 31.

The Royals could have several suitors for Seth Lugo

The Royals starter is having a memorable campaign. He has allowed just three earned runs in his last five game appearances. He has also posted 33 strikeouts in that span.

Lugo's poise on the mound this season is surely to attract several teams. One team desperately wanting to find another starter is the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs have aggressively pursued Pittsburgh Pirates hurler Mitch Keller, but talks have hit some obstacles.

Another club looking for help is the New York Yankees, who are spiraling right now. The Yankees have been dealt a lot of injuries this season to their pitching staff. Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt are out for the year. New York is desperately trying to salvage the situation.

The Yankees got a close look at Lugo in a recent game against the Royals. Lugo started for Kansas City against the Bronx Bombers on June 12. He pitched five plus innings, allowing just two hits and no earned runs.

Time will tell if Lugo ends up leaving Kansas City. The Royals play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon, to close a three-game series.

