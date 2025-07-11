The 2025 MLB All-Star Game is this Tuesday. Many of the players who initially were selected to represent the National or American League are being replaced due to injury or the decision not to participate. That is the case once again in this situation. Kansas City Royals closer Carlos Estevez is replacing Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom. Estevez will be joining the AL squad as the fourth closer alongside Seattle Mariners' Andres Munoz, Boston Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman, and Houston Astros' Josh Hader.

Estevez is one of the top closers in the sport this season. The right-hander is tied for second in the majors with 25 saves with Hader. San Diego Padres' closer Robert Suarez is leading with 27 saves.

Estevez also has a solid ERA of just 2.03 and a WHIP of 1.05. The strikeouts are somewhat of an issue, as he only has 33 in 40.0 innings. A closing pitcher needs to have a putaway pitch, and all of the closers in the All-Star Game contain an elite fastball that K's up a ton of hitters.

With Estevez now included, five of the league's top six closers in saves are in the All-Star game.

Garrett Crochet is one of the pitchers who decided to skip the Midsummer Classic. This is becoming more of a trend now as these hurlers don't want to risk an injury. Some pitchers are slated to pitch on the weekend ahead of the break, and therefore, are unable to participate anyway.

Playing in the All-Star Game used to be a big deal. It isn't really as enticing any longer in professional sports. The winner of the All-Star game would have home-field advantage in the World Series. That is no longer the case.

Stay tuned as the starting pitchers and starting lineups should be announced this weekend for the Midsummer Classic.