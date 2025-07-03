While the Kansas City Royals are looking at the trade market to see where the team can improve before the deadline later in the month, there is one player that they are reportedly interested in. As some Royals players could be on the trade block, the latest from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic states that Pittsburgh Pirates star Bryan Reynolds could be on the team's radar.

Rosenthal would recite the switch-hitters that Kansas City has had in the past, one that even made an impact on their 2015 title, and the other that they signed during last offseason, in Anthony Santander. Now, Reynolds is the other that “they are interested” in, though Rosenthal stated that talks “have yet to commence.”

“Kansas City Royals officials still recall the impact switch-hitter Kendrys Morales made on their 2015 World Series championship team,” Rosenthal wrote. “They offered another switch-hitter, outfielder Anthony Santander, a three-year, $66 million free-agent contract during the offseason. And, according to sources briefed on their thinking, they are interested in yet another, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds.”

“Talks between the clubs have yet to commence in earnest,” Rosenthal continued. “The Royals, last in the majors in runs per game, are looking at a number of other hitters. But Reynolds, 30, could make particular sense for Kansas City, assuming he continues his recovery from a poor start.”

Bryan Reynolds' contract could be “problematic” for the Royals

With the Royals looking to turn around their luck in the AL Central, the team potentially believes that Reynolds could be a piece to the puzzle, as so far this season, he's hitting a .237 batting average, has 10 home runs to go along with 45 RBIs. Rosenthal would question the contract, though as if he keeps up his current play, Kansas City will take on Reynolds, who is owed $74 million from 2026 to 2030.

“If Reynolds is still the above-average offensive player he was from 2021 to ’24, then he is underpaid relative to the free-agent market,” Rosenthal wrote. “But if he is not, the $74 million he is owed from 2026 to ’30 could become problematic rather quickly. His deal also includes a $2 million buyout on a $20 million club option for 2031.”

“Reynolds improved his .644 OPS in March/April to .732 in May and .772 in June,” Rosenthal continued. “His defensive metrics are poor, and the Pirates’ expectations in a trade are an open question. But with so many teams starved for offense, Reynolds certainly should attract attention in the coming month.”

At any rate, the Royals are looking to improve as they currently have a 40-47 record, which puts them fourth in the division. Kansas City wraps up a series against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night before starting a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.