As the Kansas City Royals prepare to face the New York Yankees in a pivotal ALDS (American League Division Series) matchup, Royals manager Matt Quatraro is not shying away from the underdog narrative. Instead, he's embracing it, using it as a rallying cry for his team. In a tweet from USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Quatraro addressed the daunting reputation of the Yankees, a team known for its current roster's strength and its tradition of success.

“Well, thankfully we're not playing against their tradition, right? We're playing against the team that we're facing off against this week. That's going to be plenty of a challenge,” Quatraro pointed out. His words underscore a clear message: the past won't be on the field; the players will be. Quatraro continued, “We understand how talented they are, but nobody gets to this point in the postseason without being talented and being a good team. We take it as a challenge.”

His comments reflect a deep respect for the Yankees' abilities but also a firm belief in his own squad's merits. It's a recognition that while the Royals may not carry the same heavyweight expectations as their Yankees counterparts, they have equally earned their spot in the postseason, where anything can happen.

Royals and Yankees matchup will be one for the ages

Quatraro is aware of the external perceptions and betting odds favoring the Yankees.

“We understand that most people are going to think that they are the favorites, but that doesn't matter when you get out on the field,” he stated.

The Royals' journey to this point is a testament to overcoming the odds. They have transformed from a 56-106 record in the 2023 season to facing one of the giants of the game in a high-stakes playoff series. This turnaround isn't just a stroke of luck; it's the result of meticulous offseason acquisitions, fantastic coaching, and the blossoming of young talent who are now ready to prove themselves on one of the biggest stages in baseball.

As the series approaches, the Royals are gearing up to show that they can compete with the best. Players and fans alike are rallying behind Quatraro's message, finding motivation in the underdog label.

In embracing this narrative, Quatraro isn't just preparing his team for a game; he's preparing them for a battle where mental toughness will be as crucial as physical skill. The Royals might be the underdogs, but in Quatraro's view, that's just another reason to fight harder, push further, and maybe, just maybe, create a postseason upset for the ages. As the Royals step onto the field against the Yankees, they aren't just playing to win; they're playing to disrupt expectations and rewrite their own story.