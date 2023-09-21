The Kansas City Royals are winding down another losing season. While the young players can look forward to 2024 in the hopes of escaping the basement of the MLB standings, Zack Greinke has to consider whether to play another season.

Greinke, at age 39, is third on the team in innings pitched (132.1) behind innings-eating icon Jordan Lyles and Brady Singer, who headlines the Royals' rotation for the future. After his first stint with the team ended ahead of the 2011 season, he returned ahead of last season, helping them traverse the rebuilding waters.

When asked if he's going to pitch next year, Greinke said, “I don’t know,” according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. Typical Greinke.

If this is a goodbye season, it hasn’t been a great one for Greinke. He has a 5.37 ERA and a 1-15 record, about par for the course for someone of his age and wear-and-tear on his arm. Regardless of whether his career is over this year or next, he has left a massive mark on baseball.

Zack Greinke's MLB career is simply sensational. Six All-Star teams, a Cy Young award, six Gold Gloves, a pair of Silver Sluggers and two ERA titles show that the right-hander from Florida was one of the premier pitchers of his time. Six teams have been fortunate enough to receive his services, with the Royals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers being the teams he will be most remembered for.

Meanwhile, the Royals have eyes for the future as they wrap up a season in which they could very well had the fewest amount of wins.