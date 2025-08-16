The Milwaukee Brewers continue to have a special season. Milwaukee has now tied their franchise record for most consecutive victories, after rallying to defeat the Cincinnati Reds Friday. With a 10-8 victory, the Brewers have now won 13 games in a row.

Milwaukee last did this incredible feat back in 1987, per The Score. The Brewers started that campaign with 13 straight wins.

“It's just a special win,” Christian Yelich said. He hit two home runs in the game on Friday.

The Brewers rallied from a seven run deficit to take Friday's game. The club ended up scoring nine unanswered runs in the contest, after trailing at one point 8-1.

“Just with the way that our team is I knew we weren't going to get our doors blown off,” Yelich said. “You know we're going to find a way to get our way back into that thing. We just got a roomful of fighters and guys who just don't care what the scoreboard says or anything like that.”

The Brewers lead the National League Central this season. Milwaukee holds a 77-44 record.

Brewers have stormed back in the NL Central this season

Milwaukee trailed the Chicago Cubs in the division for a good portion of the season. Now, the Brewers have a nine game lead in the NL Central. Winning is clearly keeping the team ahead in the race for the division crown, but so is this club's offense. The Brewers have won a lot of road games this season by homering in road ball parks.

Milwaukee's players are honoring the late Bob Uecker this season. Uecker was the famous play-by-play announcer for the team, who also starred in the Major League film franchise. He died in January at the age of 90.

Yelich played on Friday with a bat honoring the late broadcaster.

“If you know Ueck, you know like crazy things like that are going to happen when he's involved,” Yelich said. “It just adds to like how special tonight was.”

The Brewers manager Pat Murphy thought it was a great idea to honor Uecker.

“Somehow it seems like he's watching over us,” Murphy said. “I said he's not going to miss a game. Well, he was definitely here tonight. Yelly proved it. Special.”

The win was absolutely wild for Milwaukee. Milwaukee became the first team in 94 years to extend a double-digit win streak with a comeback win of seven or more runs, according to ESPN.

The Brewers go for their 14th consecutive win on Saturday. Milwaukee plays the Reds again, at 6:40 ET.