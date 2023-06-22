With highly touted head coach Quin Snyder looking to build the team into a formidable playoff contender, Atlanta Hawks have been one of the more active teams this offseason, engaging other franchises in trade discussions that include both the No. 15 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and players like De'Andre Hunter, John Collins, and Dejounte Murray.

In fact, according to Yahoo Sports insider Jake Fischer, the Hawks and Indiana Pacers “were making headway” on a trade that would have sent Hunter to the Pacers on Tuesday night. However, “talks ultimately broke apart” with Indiana unwilling to surrender the No. 7 pick in a Hunter-headlined trade package.

Subsequently, the Pacers are still “scouring the market for starting forwards,” including Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. Amid rumors of Kuminga growing frustrated with his playing time in Golden State, the Warriors are rumored to be interested in trading the 20-year-old in order to move up in the upcoming draft.

Indiana is also a potential free agent destination for veteran forwards like Harrison Barnes, Kyle Kuzma, and Grant Williams.

As for the Hawks, a potential deal for Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam may still be possible, with Atlanta reportedly even exploring a three-team trade for the All-Star. Furthermore, Fischer reports that a trade between the Hawks and the Dallas Mavericks that send the No. 10 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft to Atlanta could still be viable if a prospect the Mavs are interested in doesn't slip through the cracks.

Nothing is set in stone, but the Hawks are clearly trying to make a major move by the end of Thursday night.