The Washington Wizards made the first big move of the NBA offseason to trade their star Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, and that trade could impact the team's plan for the NBA Draft that is set to take place this week, with Anthony Black being the target, according to Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports.

“With Beal's departure, the Wizards could be targeting 6-7 guard Anthony Black at No. 8, who had a great workout and interview with them, multiple sources told me,” Peek said.

Anthony Black was a big part of the Arkansas basketball program, and with the departure of Bradley Beal, the need opens up room and immediate playing time for Black.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The move to trade Beal signals a rebuild for the Wizards. Drafting based on a need might not be the way they go, but a young player like Black could be a nice young piece for Washington.

Black was a one and done player in college. He averaged 12.8 points, 3.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game, according to Sports Reference. The Arkansas basketball program reached the sweet sixteen in the NCAA Tournament with the help of Black. Arkansas upset one seed Kansas in the second round of the tournament, then got beaten by the eventual national champion UConn Huskies in the sweet sixteen.

It will be interesting to see where the Wizards go as a result of the Beal trade. They hold the No. 8 pick in the draft. Depending on how the first seven picks go, the Wizards could be incentivized to take Black with their pick.