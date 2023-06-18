Fans are not happy with the shocking Father's Day trade the Phoenix Suns have pulled off by acquiring Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards, believing that a little bit of foul play may have been involved.

The Suns finalized the blockbuster trade that involved moving the three-time All-Star to Phoenix in exchange for a meager package of an aging Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks, and pick swaps to the Wizards to create yet another opportunity for Devin Booker and Kevin Durant to have a star-studded lineup that will attempt to go all-in for a championship.

NBA players were the first ones to react, with players like Josh Hart saying how the Wizards didn't even get a first-round pick in the trade and retired NBA forward Chandler Parsons calling it a “horrible” trade for the Wizards.

“No young players with upside and no 1st round picks in return for Beal. Just an awful return considering you could’ve gotten a Gobert-size return for him only 2 years ago. Asset mismanagement at its finest,” Twitter account Wizards Film Room wrote.

Something wasn't right with how this trade got planned, let alone pushed through, and fans were quick to point out the startling relationship between Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein and Mark Bartelstein, the agent of Bradley Beal. If the names don't give it off already, that's right, they're related; Mark is the father of Josh.

Bradley Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, is the father of Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein 🤯🤔 Phoenix was able to acquire Beal for just Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, and second round picks…. pic.twitter.com/Oz3vM4qFoF — Guru (@DrGuru_) June 18, 2023

“Bradley Beal’s agent just traded his star client to his father's team for pennies on the dollar… ON FATHERS DAY . what are we doing here?” Twitter user @BIGCASINOH asks.

“Bradley Beal’s agent being the father of the Suns CEO – this feels like something the Lannisters would do,” says famous NBA commentator Rob Perez.

Fans are calling out the father-son duo for collusion, or the “illegal cooperation or conspiracy, especially between ostensible opponents.” They may have believed that shifty procedures were made to allow the trade to happen, and fans are immediately taking notice of this.

They may not be happy with this decision, but it's something they'll have to live with. Bradley Beal now has a legitimate chance of winning it all.