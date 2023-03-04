The Los Angeles Lakers 2022-23 campaign has not been a good one, and with LeBron James‘ recent injury, things have only managed to go from bad to worse. The Lakers are struggling to stay afloat without James, and that has led them to take a look at Kemba Walker as a potential option that they could bring in.

Walker played in nine games with the Dallas Mavericks earlier this season when they needed help in their backcourt, but he was unable to stick on their roster. With the Lakers needing an extra ball handler in their backcourt, that has led them to Walker, who showed flashes of his old self during his brief stint with the Mavericks.

“Sources tell Lakers Daily that the Lakers are considering bringing in Kemba Walker for a workout. The team is looking for another ball-handler with LeBron James expected to miss extended time due to a foot injury.” – Peter Dewey, Lakers Daily

Walker obviously isn’t the player he once was during his prime with the Charlotte Hornets, but he still has value as a secondary ball handler for a team low on guard depth. After moving on from Russell Westbrook, the Lakers could certainly use some more help in their backcourt, as Dennis Schroder has suddenly become their main guy running the offense.

Nothing is official yet, as Walker hasn’t even been brought in for a workout yet, but it’s clear that the Lakers have a glaring need currently in the wake of James’ injury. Walker wouldn’t immediately make the Lakers Finals contender, but this could be a move that helps LA stay in the playoff hunt while waiting for James’ potential return.