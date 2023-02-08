The UConn Huskies are on the rise once again. After beating lowly Big East teams in its previous two games, UConn basketball made sure it gains the respect it deserves on Tuesday when the Huskies walloped the No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles at home to the tune of an 87-72 score.

UConn basketball senior guard Tristen Newton played a huge role in the Huskies’ victory over the Golden Eagles, as he finished with a triple-double of 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists in just 35 minutes. As a result, he just became part of an extremely exclusive UConn basketball stat club that not even the great Kemba Walker is part of.

“Tristen Newton joins Shabazz Napier as the only players in UConn history, men or women, to record multiple triple-doubles,” per ESPN Stats & Info.

UConn basketball started its Big 12 schedule with three wins in a row against their rivals in the conference but went through a stretch after that in which the Huskies lost six of seven games, which included a loss to Marquette on the road on Jan. 11. The resurgence the Huskies are having and the successful revenge game versus the Golden Eagles definitely mean that UConn basketball is back on track.

Newton and the Huskies are now 8-6 in conference play and will look to extend their win streak this coming Saturday when they meet the Creighton Bluejays again. UConn basketball beat the Bluejays at home on Jan. 7, 69-60.

The triple-double versus Marquette is the second of the season for Newton, who had 22 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds in an 84-64 win over the Buffalo Bulls back in November.