The Los Angeles Lakers have been bitten by the injury bug at a terribly inopportune time. LeBron James is dealing with a right foot injury that is expected to keep him out for multiple weeks, while new recruit D’Angelo Russell is also out with a sprained ankle. Anthony Davis is also on the injury report with a right foot problem, while Dennis Schroder, who played through a sprained ankle during LA’s big win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, has popped up on the said report as well.

With so many players dealing with respective injuries for the Lakers ahead of Friday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, fans want to know: Is Dennis Schroder playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves?

Dennis Schroder injury status vs. Timberwolves

The good news for Lakers fans is that Schroder is listed as probable to play. This means that barring any unforeseen setbacks for the 29-year-old, he should be good to go against Minnesota.

Schroder rolled his ankle in the first quarter of Wednesday’s clash against OKC, but he was able to soldier on and play through the pain. Thankfully, it doesn’t sound like the ankle swelled up over the past couple of days, and it appears that he’s going to be playing through it again on Friday.

It is worth noting that Anthony Davis has also been tagged as probable to play, so he too should be good to go for LA. They obviously need him in the lineup as the Lakers look to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Now, with regard to the question of Is Dennis Schroder playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves, the answer is probably.