The Phoenix Suns are down to three candidates for their vacant head coaching position: former Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers, former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel and associate head coach Kevin Young, according to Arizona Sports 98.7 FM’s John Gambadoro.

Gambadoro said the Suns could make a hire as soon as the end of this week. He also said the Suns appear unlikely to hire Sacramento Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez, who was reported to be a finalist last week.

Another candidate, Nick Nurse, reportedly agreed to a deal to become the 76ers’ head coach Monday.

Outside of Young, it is unclear where Vogel and Rivers stand with the Suns. Gambadoro reported Vogel had a good interview with Phoenix.

Kevin Young is believed to have a strong possibility to secure the job since he reportedly has the backing of key members within Phoenix’s organization, including superstar guard Devin Booker.

Young has served as associate coach for the Suns for the last two seasons. He has been an assistant with the team since 2020-21, when it advanced to the NBA Finals.

Rivers and Vogel each won a championship in the past, something the Suns seem to value. Rivers led the Boston Celtics to the 2008 title and Vogel coached the Lakers to the 2020 championship.

The Suns are looking to capitalize on an immediate championship window with Booker and superstar forward Kevin Durant. Phoenix acquired Durant at the trade deadline in February for beloved forwards Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson, four unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap in 2018.

However, the Suns could not put together a championship run this past season. They were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets, who won the Western Conference, in the conference’s semifinals in six games.

Phoenix fired coach Monty Williams two days after the loss, opening the door for a new head coach.