The Phoenix Suns are looking for a new head coach after Monty Williams was dismissed Saturday.

Phoenix is building its team around superstars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant and is reportedly seeking a coach who can have respect and accountability from the players and offensive creativity.

There have been several reports of potential candidates, with Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue perceived to be the team’s No. 1 option, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse has been rumored as an option by Charania but not Arizona Sports 98.7 FM’s John Gambadoro.

Lue is meeting with Clippers ownership this week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. Lue has two years remaining on his five-year, $35 million deal and he and Los Angeles may discuss a new deal, Haynes said.

Nurse, who led the Raptors to a championship in 2019, is perceived to be a hot commodity. Charania said in a story posted Friday Nurse is expected to begin his formal process with meetings with the Suns, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers and may have his own job to choose from.

Former Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was born in Holbrook, Arizona, and grew up in the state but has been shut down as an option by Gambadoro.

In the same story by Haynes, he said Suns associate head coach Kevin Young will interview for the team’s head-coaching job as early as next week. Haynes also said Young “appears to have the backing of many Suns players.”

Aside from those names, the Suns have started to gather permission on Sacramento Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez, Bucks assistant Charles Lee and Memphis Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic for their head-coaching position, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Phoenix needs to maximize a championship window with Booker and Durant under contract for multiple seasons. Phoenix also has decisions to make with the future of starting point guard Chris Paul and center Deandre Ayton, both of whom have been rumored to be on the trade market.