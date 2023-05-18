The Phoenix Suns are cranking up their head coaching search after parting ways with former Coach of the Year, Monty Williams, last week.

Former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, and Suns assistant coach Kevin Young are already rumored to be head coaching candidates for Phoenix.

Now, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski adds a trio of strong candidates to the mix: Sacramento Kings assistant coach Jodi Fernandez, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Charles Lee, and Memphis Grizzlies head coach Darko Rajakovic.

ESPN Sources: The Suns have started to gather permission on several assistants for head coaching interviews, including Sacramento’s Jordi Fernandez, Milwaukee’s Charles Lee and Memphis’ Darko Rajakovic. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 18, 2023

Fernandez, a longtime head coach with experience coaching the likes of four-time MVP LeBron James, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and 2022-23 All-Star selection DeAaron Fox, would be making history as the first Spanish coach to lead an NBA team. Highly regarded among both players and executives, Fernandez’s history in player development and defensive focus could help the Suns where it matters most.

Though Fernandez’s play-calling will matter, an offense led by 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant and three-time All-Star Devin Booker will largely take care of itself. It’s his specialty in those other areas that Phoenix will need the most help with.

A similar case can be made for Milwaukee Bucks head coach Charles Lee, who is among the leading candidates for the Detroit Pistons head coaching vacancy. Notably, Lee was a head coaching candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022.

Grizzlies assistant coach Darko Rajakovic is a well-traveled darkhorse candidate who also specializes on the defensive end. Rajakovic has experience coaching Durant in his days with the Oklahoma City Thunder and by extension, James Harden, could prove invaluable with the former MVP rumored to have interest in joining Durant in Phoenix.