The Phoenix Suns may pursue Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon this offseason, according to Arizona Sports 98.7 FM’s John Gambadoro.

Malcolm Brogdon… future #Suns' PG? "There's a shot."@Gambo987 dropped another 💣 out of nowhere on @Burnsy987 today! pic.twitter.com/49gWYS6MS7 — Burns and Gambo on Arizona Sports (@BurnsAndGambo) May 18, 2023

“The Suns would be interested in Brogdon as a potential replacement from Chris Paul if they decide to move on from Chris Paul,” Gambadoro said.

“Put Brogdon on your list, a potential point guard to replace Chris Paul.”

The Suns are looking for a future point guard now that Paul, who helped lead the team to the 2021 NBA Finals, is 38 years old. Phoenix is expected to guarantee his $30.8 million contract with the mindset he will be the team’s starting point guard this upcoming season, according to TNT’s Chris Haynes.

But Phoenix has to do what it can to build a team next season around superstars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. The Suns are expected to re-tool this offseason and be aggressive in the marketplace, according to several reports.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Paul averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists — which ranked No. 4 in the NBA — and 4.3 rebounds this season. However, he suffered a left groin strain in the team’s second game against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals and was not available for the final four games.

The point guard has helped the Suns have one of their most successful runs in franchise history, but it could be time to move on from him soon.

Paul was also rumored to be a player the Suns could aggressively shop this offseason. Phoenix fired coach Monty Williams, who let Paul run his “point-five” offensive scheme the last three years, and could trade his top pick-and-roll man, Deandre Ayton.

The Suns need to find ways to find a roster that can shoot, provide more scoring and even rebound this offseason. Mat Ishbia has been aggressive as a new owner and could be more intentional with his desire to win if his team acquires Brogdon.