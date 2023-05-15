The Phoenix Suns are not expected to pursue former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer or former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse or their vacant head coaching position, according to Arizona Sports 98.7 FM’s John Gambadoro.

Budenholzer, who coached the Bucks for the last five seasons, led the team to a championship in 2021 versus the Suns. His teams finished at the top of the Eastern Conference three times.

However, Budenholzer and Milwaukee was unexpectedly eliminated by the No. 8 seed Miami Heat this postseason. The Bucks announced they had fired Budenholzer May 4.

Gambadoro’s report is against what The Athletic’s Shams Charania said Monday morning. Charania reported Nurse is a candidate for the position and the Suns’ No. 1 choice is Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue if he and the team part ways.

Phoenix announced it dismissed coach Monty Williams Saturday, just two days after it was eliminated in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Suns’ lack of interest in Budenholzer may be because he was similarly eliminated early in the playoffs. Nurse was praised for his schematic adjustments when the Raptors won the 2019 NBA Finals, but Charania said upon his firing there were players who had issues with him privately.

Phoenix is under new ownership with Mat Ishbia, who assumed control of the team in February. On the same day of his introductory press conference, Feb. 8, he influenced the team’s trade for forward Kevin Durant, which saw the team depart with Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and four unprotected first-round picks, among other assets.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said Ishbia is effectively “running (and) overseeing basketball operations” for the Suns.

Phoenix also fired a front office executive and two scouts the day after its season ended, according to TNT’s Chris Haynes.